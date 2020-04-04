Ducey orders Arizona hair salons closed amid criticism

While Evans praised the governor to coming around to her thinking on beauty salons and barbers, she said Ducey should consider even greater restrictions. And what she most immediately has in mind are grocery stores.

She wants grocery stores to go entirely to either delivery or pickup mode, where people can call in or email their orders. Evans also cited services like Instacart that operate almost like an Uber-Eats service, picking up items from local stores and delivering them to people's homes.

The issue, Evans said, is keeping not just shoppers safe but also employees at grocery stores who have to interact with customers.

"They don't get hazard pay," she said.

Still, Evans conceded there are people -- herself included -- who like to go up and down the aisles of grocery stores to decide what they want.

In issuing the new directive, the governor did not admit that he was wrong in the first place for deciding that hair and nail salons and similar businesses were essential "personal hygiene services" and could be safely operated even during the outbreak. Instead, he said, it is simply a question that "guidance from public health officials evolves."