Ducey issues second emergency declaration for flooding in Coconino County

After intense storms brought flooding to several areas of Flagstaff last week, Gov. Doug Ducey announced Wednesday a new emergency declaration for Coconino County.
The declaration was the second of its kind this monsoon season in response to flooding in and around Flagstaff. The governor had also issued a declaration in July after a similarly large storm caused flooding in east Flagstaff neighborhoods, sweeping cars down streets.
“The storm that hit Flagstaff and Coconino County in July was big,” said Allen Clark, Arizona Division of Emergency Management director, in a statement. “The storm that hit them this month was even bigger.”
What county officials said was a 200-year rain event dropped as many as three inches of rain on portions of the 2019 Museum Fire burn scar above Flagstaff on Tuesday, Aug. 17.
Quickly flowing off the mountain, the rain caused what residents described as the worst flooding they had seen this monsoon season. Previously untouched areas were flooded, including the interior of Killip Elementary School, which was forced to evacuate classrooms.
Over a week later and the Killip school building remains closed, although classes have resumed virtually.
Ducey in recent weeks has also requested additional resources from FEMA to assist with cleanup efforts in Gila Bend following flooding there that caused two fatalities and damaged hundreds of homes.
“Extreme weather has taken a severe toll on many areas of Arizona so far this year, especially Coconino County,” Ducey said in a statement. “Communities in the Flagstaff area have been hit hard by post-wildfire flooding, and Arizonans have truly come together to overcome the many hardships brought about by these emergencies.”
The governor’s declaration makes available additional funding to assist with the response to flooding, and may open the way for potential reimbursement for actions taken by local governments, including the City of Flagstaff and Coconino County, to respond to the flooding.
Since the Museum Fire heightened the risk of flooding off of the Dry Lake Hills, the Coconino County Flood District has spent $3.4 million on mitigation and response. Meanwhile, the city has spent $1.8 million since July 13 of this year responding to the flooding.
Neither organization has been able to reimburse any of those expenses so far.
“The state’s job is far from over,” Ducey said. “We will continue to work closely with local leaders, community members, businesses, emergency response personnel, first responders and volunteers to ensure those affected have the support and resources they need to recover and move forward.”
