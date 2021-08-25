Ducey issues second emergency declaration for flooding in Coconino County

“Extreme weather has taken a severe toll on many areas of Arizona so far this year, especially Coconino County,” Ducey said in a statement. “Communities in the Flagstaff area have been hit hard by post-wildfire flooding, and Arizonans have truly come together to overcome the many hardships brought about by these emergencies.”

The governor’s declaration makes available additional funding to assist with the response to flooding, and may open the way for potential reimbursement for actions taken by local governments, including the City of Flagstaff and Coconino County, to respond to the flooding.

Since the Museum Fire heightened the risk of flooding off of the Dry Lake Hills, the Coconino County Flood District has spent $3.4 million on mitigation and response. Meanwhile, the city has spent $1.8 million since July 13 of this year responding to the flooding.

Neither organization has been able to reimburse any of those expenses so far.

“The state’s job is far from over,” Ducey said. “We will continue to work closely with local leaders, community members, businesses, emergency response personnel, first responders and volunteers to ensure those affected have the support and resources they need to recover and move forward.”

