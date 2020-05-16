Ducey asks business leaders in Arizona to help control virus as tourism resumes

“I think there's going to be a lot of people that are soon going to be fleeing California and Illinois and they're all welcome at your properties and the properties at the other folks who are on the line,” Ducey said. “Please make sure again that there's good behavior, that people are safe and that there’s good optics so that we don’t give the media the story they’re looking for.”

Flagstaff Mayor Coral Evans said this past weekend, the city had already started seeing an influx of visitors and in-state tourists.

That's good for the mom-and-pop shops that are so important to Flagstaff’s economy, Evans said, but concerns over whether the state has done enough to keep the virus from spreading remain. And she said she worries that the proper measures are not in place.

For example, Evans said she would like to see the governor mandate masks be worn in public, as has been done in New Mexico, and for clear guidelines enforced for open businesses.

“If we had stronger messaging with stricter guidelines -- I mean, right now in northern Arizona the COVID numbers are increasing. You add to that in-state tourism, you add to that international tourism,” Evans said, adding she worries where doing the opposite may lead.