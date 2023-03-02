A Flagstaff man is behind bars after being charged with aggravated DUI and kidnapping.

According to Flagstaff Police Department spokesperson Jerry Rintala, the suspect had been involved in a domestic violence incident Tuesday evening. After arguing with his partner, the suspect drove away with their infant child in his vehicle.

Police were dispatched to the area around Empire Avenue and Highway 89 soon after the incident was reported.

The suspect, according to police, had expressed suicidal ideation with the child in the car. Officers attempted to stop the driver multiple times, and ultimately were able to use their patrol vehicles to box in the suspect.

The suspect backed into one of the patrol vehicles, at which point a police officer approached the suspect, broke his car window and removed the baby from the situation.

The infant was transported to Flagstaff Medical Center, where it was determined they had not suffered any injuries. The child was returned safely to their mother.