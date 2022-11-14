Driven to meet need: Stuff the Bus brings in 8,526 pounds of food in Flagstaff

Over the weekend, Flagstaff community members gave more than 8,526 pounds of food and over $60,000 in donations to Flagstaff Family Food Center, during their annual Stuff the Bus event.

For almost 10 years, Mountain Line has provided a bus for donors to fill with non-perishable, frozen and shelf-stable food. Rivaled only by the Post Office Food Drive — which has locals filling boxes with food that are picked up and returned to the food bank by mail carriers -- Stuff the Bus is a successful collaboration between Mountain Line, the City of Flagstaff and Coconino County.

By 10 a.m. Saturday, seats inside the Mountain Line Bus parked out front of the Safeway grocery store on Plaza Way were filled with frozen turkeys. Volunteers said they hardly had time to set up before donations started pouring in.

“We’ve seen people write checks for $250 in just the first hour we were open,” said Susan Brown, the Deputy County Manager of Coconino County. She’s volunteered at the event before and likes to come out to thank and engage with donors directly. “We’ve seen people bring a couple boxes of stuffing and it was so important to them to make that donation. I think the biggest point for today is large and small, as a community we want to feed our families.”

Donations were matched by Desert Financial for the second year running, and food was collected throughout the weekend at all three Flagstaff Safeways — helping to make this one of the most impactful annual food drives held to support Flagstaff Family Food Center.

“It’s amazing. I’ve done this event a lot. I don’t even know how many times people have said, ‘They helped me when I needed it.’ That is hugely meaningful,” Brown said.

People have been moved to give at Stuff the Bus since the early 2000s, when a Mountain Line employee first suggested an annual food drive on wheels.

“It supports our community, it supports the people we serve and that’s important to us. We say, ‘Getting you where you want to go with a bus,’ but it’s getting you where you want to go as a community. We’re proud to be here and be part of this and contribute to help people in need,” said Heather Dalmolin, CEO of Mountain Line.

According to the Development Director of the Flagstaff Family Food Center, people in Flagstaff have been driven to give more than ever in recent years.

On average, Stuff the Bus brought in about 2,000 pounds of food every year. In 2021, Flagstaff donated 8,000 pounds. With the help of donation matching, the food bank saw more than $79,000 roll in on the bus during last year’s event.

“To go from 2,000 to 8,000 pounds is massive,” DeWitt said. “COVID really brought the community together and allowed us to get the message out.”

That hasn’t necessarily put the breaks on food insecurity in Flagstaff. The troubling thing is, despite events like Stuff the Bus, the needs of the Food Center and Flagstaff families are only growing.

Last year, Flagstaff Family Food Center distributed 8 million pounds of food, which cooks up to about 6.6 million meals, or $22.6 million worth of food.

In 2021 more than 47,000 families were served by the food center. As of October of this year, they have helped more than 60,000 families, and according to DeWitt, the nonprofit is on track to have more than 80,000 people through their doors by the end of 2022.

“The people that are coming to us are coming in droves,” DeWitt said. “The problem is, last year if you came to me every other week I would give you about 80 pounds of food. This year I only have enough food to give you about 40 pounds. The amount of food you’re getting per visit is cut in half. That’s food scarcity. I don’t know how else to describe it. Other than the number of families we have to serve is going straight up, and the amount of food is not going straight down, but it’s scary.”

On top of growing need food scarcity, the food center will soon be bracing for a “shoulder season.” Typically, there is a drop-off in donations after the holidays, when people have tighter finances and the focus on giving starts to wane. On top of that, DeWitt said there is a degree of donor fatigue that the food bank has to contend with.

“It’s hard. How do we keep asking people over and over without burning them out? October through the end of December we ask for something every single day. So, when January hits, all of a sudden the donations dramatically slow down. It’s called a shoulder season, but how do we get rid of it?” DeWitt said. Events like Stuff the Bus might be the key. “We’re working on new and more fun engaging ways to approach the public. So it’s not always an emergency. Can you please donate five bucks?”

In the near future, the food center will be partnering with Dutch Bros and Canyon Coolers for fundraising events. In order to feed tens of thousands of people, Flagstaff Family Food Center will need all the help they can get.

And positive, community-centered will hopefully help them get there.

“It’s a happy event. We don’t sort of dwell in the sadness of food insecurity. We dwell on helping community,” Brown said.

The atmosphere at the drive was buzzing and hopeful. Inside Safeway, people searched for items on a ‘donation wishlist’ handed out by volunteers. One man triumphantly clutching cans of tuna fish proclaimed to the store, “Hopefully this can brighten someone’s holiday!”

One thing is for sure, a bus stuffed with food en route to families in need is moving in the right direction.