Dressage clinic fundraising for Sacred Peaks Equine Sanctuary

The Western Dressage Association of Arizona (WDAAZ) will be hosting a dressage clinic Saturday to raise funds for the Sacred Peaks Equine Sanctuary destroyed in the Tunnel Fire earlier this year.

WDAAZ has a variety of events throughout the year meant to educate and unite the horse community of Yavapai County and nearby areas. Saturday's event is the organization’s first fundraiser, as previous events have been used to fund the club itself.

Sacred Peaks Equine Sanctuary’s owner Kathy Oliver had her home destroyed in the fire in April, along with structures and equipment used for the sanctuary. She was able to evacuate safely, along with 21 horses that were housed at the rescue on the same property.

The Saturday clinic, set to take place in Prescott, features instruction by Ned Leigh of Equine Focus and will focus on communication between horse and rider. He had a personal connection to Oliver, so when he learned of the damage, he offered to have the event as a charity.

“Kathy Oliver was one of his clients and we already had him scheduled for a clinic,” said one of WDAAZ’s founders and current Vice President Syndy Cunningham. “ ... When he found out this client had this devastating incident, he said, ‘I’m doing your clinic for free.’”

The first part of the day will be focused on “ground work,” Cunningham said, before the riders mount up and work on applying those communication skills to their own horses.

Registration for the event has already filled, with 11 riders and 24 auditors participating in the clinic.

“We’re excited -- we have so many people,” Cunningham said. “ ... The equestrian community has just really stepped in to help.”

Leigh’s proceeds and those not being used to fund the event will be donated to the sanctuary, a total of $2,000 so far.

At least 15 local businesses have also donated items for a raffle, including a variety of gift cards, a basket from Olson's, a free pet exam from Chino Valley Animal Hospital and a discount from Daniel Lee Custom Jewelry. Any additional profits from ticket sales on Saturday will be added to the donation.

Cunningham said she wanted people to know “what a wonderful community we have, that they’re able to rise above and help support somebody in need. It’s pretty cool.”

Those interested in learning more about WDAAZ or fundraising for Sacred Peaks Equine Sanctuary can call Syndy Cunningham at 928-830-9329.

