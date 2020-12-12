Dr. Joel Rohrbough to retire from Northern Arizona Orthopaedics after 19 years

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Even when some local residents were out of town, they sought Rohrbough’s help specifically.

When Jen Saunders broke her ankle while skiing in Colorado four years ago, she came back to Flagstaff to see Rohrbough, who was open to using different ideas to treat her injury.

“He said, ‘I don’t usually do it, but with your lifestyle, this hardware is really going to hold you back.’ So after a long discussion, he thought, ‘You know what, we’re going to take the hardware out,’” Saunders recalled. “And it healed great and I seriously can’t remember, unless I really think about it, which ankle it is. I can’t tell that I ever broke it at all. I ski on it, I run on it, I hike on it. It’s amazing.”

She said Rohrbough’s retirement is a bummer, but is also incentive for her to try to avoid needing surgery again.

Similarly, when Annette Avery’s son broke his leg while the family was spending Thanksgiving in Mexico a few years ago, Rohrbough, a family friend, was the first person Avery called for advice.