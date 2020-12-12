Dr. Joel Rohrbough to retire from Northern Arizona Orthopaedics after 19 years

Like so many people before them — and even more after — when orthopedic surgeon Dr. Joel Rohrbough and his wife first visited Flagstaff, they were enchanted by it.
“I remember we were at Flag Brewery having dinner and a beer and talking about where we were going to end up, and Flagstaff just kept making it to the top of the list,” Rohrbough said, recalling the evening from two decades ago. “Flagstaff for us is a gem because two big pieces: the outdoor, athletic world up here is just amazing and right up our alley because we ski and climb and mountain bike, and the professional piece was amazing because it’s a smaller town with big-city medicine.”
At the end of the month, Rohrbough, 54, will be retiring early from Northern Arizona Orthopaedics to spend more time doing volunteer work after 19 years with the local practice that scooped him up when he committed to the move. Though that is not how he tells the story.
“I called them and told them they needed me,” he said with a laugh. “Fortunately, they were very gracious.”
During his 19 years with NAO and in Flagstaff, Rohrbough served three terms as its president, was an orthopedic consultant for Northern Arizona University Athletics and the Center for High Altitude Training, and was also was involved with Northern Arizona Healthcare as medical director of its Outpatient Surgery Center and co-manager of its Orthopedic Management Company. Within the community, Rohrbough was the board president of the Northern Arizona Food Bank, helping to merge the organization with the Flagstaff Family Food Center, and has been a lay pastor and small group leader at Christ’s Church of Flagstaff.
Prior to relocating to Flagstaff, Rohrbough practiced at the Davis-Monthan Air Force Base Hospital in Tucson. An athlete himself, Rohrbough said he was quickly drawn to sports medicine while in school.
“The idea of treating athletes and being able to get them back was like a dream, and I remember, early on in my schooling, seeing a video of somebody putting a shoulder back together arthroscopically with what was then very brand-new techniques and I was like, that’s what I’m doing,” he said, explaining the additional appeal of being able to use his hands, brain and experience to do complex things.
He estimates he has worked with between 25 and 40 patients a day in clinic at NAO and up to six a day when he is in surgery. His favorite part of the job has been just that — fixing people’s pain. On challenging days, though, such as when patient problems were not so easily solved, Rohrbough said he simply focused even more on his relationships with patients.
And they noticed.
“We’ve all been to other doctors and some doctors have good mannerisms and personalities, but Joel has an exceptional rapport, an undivided attention when you’re in the exam room with him,” said J.R. Murray, who met Rohrbough first through Arizona Snowbowl, where Murray served as general manager and Rohrbough taught ski patrol how to stabilize orthopedic injuries on the slopes. Over the years, Murray and two of his daughters were each treated by Rohrbough. “It’s very informative and a comfortable setting despite the fact that you’re in there for a very negative reason, he does a very good job of working with you one-on-one as a patient.”
Even when some local residents were out of town, they sought Rohrbough’s help specifically.
When Jen Saunders broke her ankle while skiing in Colorado four years ago, she came back to Flagstaff to see Rohrbough, who was open to using different ideas to treat her injury.
“He said, ‘I don’t usually do it, but with your lifestyle, this hardware is really going to hold you back.’ So after a long discussion, he thought, ‘You know what, we’re going to take the hardware out,’” Saunders recalled. “And it healed great and I seriously can’t remember, unless I really think about it, which ankle it is. I can’t tell that I ever broke it at all. I ski on it, I run on it, I hike on it. It’s amazing.”
She said Rohrbough’s retirement is a bummer, but is also incentive for her to try to avoid needing surgery again.
Similarly, when Annette Avery’s son broke his leg while the family was spending Thanksgiving in Mexico a few years ago, Rohrbough, a family friend, was the first person Avery called for advice.
“For me, he’s just so real and he’s just down-to-earth. There’s no arrogance to him at all. What you see is what you get. He is able to talk to anyone in layperson’s terms, things we understand instead of the fancy words that often get lost in translation,” Avery said. “Whenever a really good physician retires, it’s a loss to the community. You can’t just come out of residency and be a good doctor. It takes years to perfect your skill and perfect your bedside manner, and it’s going to be a huge loss to the community, I think. He will be sadly missed, for sure.”
Giving back
Rohrbough admitted his plans for retirement are not set yet, but he knows he is interested in continuing to serve others, especially populations such as the poor or marginalized.
“I’ve been researching national and international organizations, but there’s some amazing organizations right here that do some amazing things, places like Sunshine Rescue Mission or Hope Cottage. Those guys, they turn more lives around in a year than I’ve done in my whole career and part of me just wants to head down there and see if they need somebody to sweep the floors,” Rohrbough said, adding with a laugh, “I mean, I’d be a really, really good floor sweeper.”
He hopes to use his connections with Christ’s Church of Flagstaff to get in touch with the nonprofits and charities with which he can make the most difference.
“You can’t throw a stick in this town without it landing somewhere where’s there huge need. It’s not hard to find a place to be useful, I’m just trying to find out where I might settle,” Rohrbough said of this desire to give back, the driving force behind his early retirement from NAO. “I’m spending a huge amount of emotional equity and time here, and I would like to leverage that sort of energy into things that I think are potentially even more important than a shoulder.”
