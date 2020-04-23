Dr. Douglas Mapel named FMC’s 2020 Physician of the Year

Dr. Douglas Mapel developed an early interest in health care not in a classroom, but in front of the television, watching M*A*S*H.
“I watched too much M*A*S*H. Alan Alda, or Hawkeye, was an early hero,” said Mapel, a specialist in critical care medicine and pulmonology at Northern Arizona Pulmonary Associates. “I also loved science and I wanted to be in a profession where I could make a difference. So from when I was about 12, 13 on, there’s been nothing else I ever wanted to do.”
Mapel has been named Flagstaff Medical Center’s 2020 Nathan Avery Physician of the Year.
It has been 35 years since Mapel began studying medicine at the University of Texas Medical Branch and 14 years since he arrived in Flagstaff as a member of the team tasked with creating a critical care program at FMC to serve patients throughout northern Arizona.
“We were busy from day one. There was a tremendous need for critical care,” Mapel said. “A lot of business that was being flown to Phoenix started coming here instead because the people in the area want to be cared for here. They don’t want to have to go all the way to Phoenix.”
As a result, about half of the patients in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) are now flown in from areas throughout the region.
Mapel spends most of his time working at FMC as well as Verde Valley Medical Center in Cottonwood, especially in the ICU, plus a few days a month in an outpatient pulmonary clinic, while also working remotely at the University of New Mexico’s College of Pharmacy. There, he researches the effectiveness of different types of drugs.
Mapel likened working with critical patients to being a detective, with teams working quickly to find the correct diagnosis and treatment plan. The job keeps Mapel busy year-round, from treating respiratory infections such as the flu in the winter to trauma cases in the summer when more people are being active. Much like playing football, the sport that earned him a college scholarship, Mapel says success with a patient is dependent upon a full team, including other physicians, nurses and respiratory therapists.
“Part of why it’s great to work here is because the people who work here are very committed to taking care of people in this region, making sure the hospital is great because if we get sick here, we know we want to stay here. We’re taking care of our neighbors and the people around town,” Mapel said.
Throughout his career, Mapel has worked with numerous viruses, including HIV, Hantavirus, H1N1 and Ebola, but he said COVID-19 has become the most challenging.
“This is a very deadly bug. It’s also a very stealthy bug because of its ability to be carried by some individuals where they’ll be minimally symptomatic but highly contagious. … In working with a COVID patient, there’s constant fear that they’re very contagious and we have to protect ourselves and we have to protect the staff, as well,” Mapel said. “But you have to be able to just deal with that directly and set it aside and keep working with the task at hand.”
Though Mapel said it felt inappropriate to be recognized as Physician of the Year now, when so many FMC employees are working diligently to care for COVID-19 patients, he said he is honored to receive an award in the name of Nathan Avery, the local neurosurgeon who became the namesake for the award after he received it posthumously in 2013.
“He was a terrific doctor and just a terrific person and somebody who represented Flagstaff very well,” Mapel said. “To be associated with him and to be able to honor his memory is very special.”
