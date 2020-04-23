Dr. Douglas Mapel named FMC’s 2020 Physician of the Year

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Dr. Douglas Mapel developed an early interest in health care not in a classroom, but in front of the television, watching M*A*S*H.

“I watched too much M*A*S*H. Alan Alda, or Hawkeye, was an early hero,” said Mapel, a specialist in critical care medicine and pulmonology at Northern Arizona Pulmonary Associates. “I also loved science and I wanted to be in a profession where I could make a difference. So from when I was about 12, 13 on, there’s been nothing else I ever wanted to do.”

Mapel has been named Flagstaff Medical Center’s 2020 Nathan Avery Physician of the Year.

It has been 35 years since Mapel began studying medicine at the University of Texas Medical Branch and 14 years since he arrived in Flagstaff as a member of the team tasked with creating a critical care program at FMC to serve patients throughout northern Arizona.

“We were busy from day one. There was a tremendous need for critical care,” Mapel said. “A lot of business that was being flown to Phoenix started coming here instead because the people in the area want to be cared for here. They don’t want to have to go all the way to Phoenix.”

As a result, about half of the patients in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) are now flown in from areas throughout the region.