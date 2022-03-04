DPS hoping for funds to improve outdated Flagstaff, Northern Arizona facilities

The Arizona Department of Public Safety's Flagstaff location wasn't built for the modern needs of law enforcement.

Both Flagstaff and DPS outgrew the more than 60-year-old buildings and trailers long ago, yet the statewide agency has tried to manage.

But, according to Arizona State Troopers Association President Jeff Hawkins, that's no longer feasible and they need a new facility.

"We've outgrown it," Hawkins said.

The Arizona Trooper Association is hoping lawmakers will allocate more money for DPS in the budget, including an additional $24 million for improvements to northern Arizona facilities, including Flagstaff, Holbrook and others.

The Flagstaff DPS office covers hundreds of miles stretching from Ash Fork to far Coconino County. It also serves as the northern Arizona bureau.

The location off Pinnacle Street and Kaibab Lane was well-situated for the growing community when it first opened decades ago. The structures were fit for trooper's handwriting reports and storing physical files, but not anymore.

Now, the low ceilings and wood-paneled walls feel like something of decades past, as do the narrow bathrooms and the unwelcoming public entrance.

During a tour of the facility Tuesday, Hawkins pointed out multiple aspects of the site that make it harder for troopers to do their jobs. He noted that there's no covered area to conduct vehicle searches, leaving troopers vulnerable to the whim of Flagstaff's notoriously unpredictable weather.

The small main building doesn't have a suitable space to process and hold DUI suspects. Instead, they're transported to the Coconino Detention Facility to determine their blood alcohol content. But that delay could have serious impacts, as BAC can drop as more time passes, potentially compromising the strength of the evidence in the case. The small report-writing room can barely handle the modern-day equipment needed to upload hours of body-worn camera footage, let alone write reports with multiple people in the room.

"It's pretty pathetic that this is what represents the State of Arizona," Hawkins added.

It's one of the better examples in the region, too. The stations in other northern communities like Fredonia and Holbrook are far worse. They rely on space heaters and are forced to handcuff detainees to a chain on the wall as they don't have holding units -- which Tucker said has the potential to be incredibly dangerous for troopers.

Gov. Doug Ducey recently committed more funding for DPS, including $30.8 million in pay increases, making the agency one of the highest-paid in the state.

Hawkins hopes the higher starting wage will help with recruitment and retention, but he says more is needed.

"We think this is a working-conditions issue for our employees, as well as a safety issue," Hawkins said. "I think it's time to address the infrastructure needs of DPS."

DPS currently has 300 open positions throughout the state, including in Flagstaff.

Flagstaff's housing market is bad enough and the lackluster facilities certainly don't help, Hawkins said. Even if they could get adequate staffing, there's nowhere to put them with the current facilities.

"We're not asking for anything unrealistic here," Tucker said. "It's just not conducive to doing anything with anyone."

Reporter Bree Burkitt can be reached at 928-556-2250 or bburkitt@azdailysun.com.

