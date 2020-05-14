Dozens of sites reopen across the Coconino National Forest

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

After recreational sites within the Coconino National Forest were closed earlier this year due to the pandemic, many of those sites will begin reopening throughout the next week.

Although sites are reopening, the ban on campfires and charcoal grills remain in effect across the Coconino National Forest.

In the Flagstaff area, the following developed campgrounds are scheduled to reopen on May 20, while the rest of the developed campgrounds on the Flagstaff Ranger District remain closed indefinitely.

• Ashurst Lake Campground

• Canyon Vista Campground

• Forked Pine Campground (Ashurst Lake area)

• Lakeview Campground

• Pine Grove Campground

• Upper Lake Mary Narrows Boat Launch & Picnic Site. Note: Group ramadas and all charcoal grills will be closed, as well as the Upper Lake Mary sandy beach area.

In the Sedona area and in Oak Creek Canyon, some sites will be reopening on May 15 while others will remain closed until May 20.

On May 15, the following sites are opening:

• Banjo Bill Picnic Site