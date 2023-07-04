A few minutes after 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Flagstaff’s annual Fourth of July parade kicked off with a helicopter flyover. The crowd on Aspen Avenue roared with cheers and applause, waving hand-sized American flags at the aircraft as it tracked three lazy circles over the downtown area.

Not counting the participants who attended by air, this year’s parade featured 91 entries, all of which were met by an eager and sizeable crowd.

Anticipating the packed streets, Carlu Lugo set up their lawn chair at 7:30 a.m.

July Fourth is Lugo’s favorite holiday, but Independence Day 2023 shaped up to be particularly special.

“I did 24 years in the Air Force and today is my first day of retirement,” Lugo said. “I was always born and bred to be patriotic. Fourth of July means hotdogs, beer and being able to be a free country, a free nation. In the military, I went to Iraq and Afghanistan, and no one has freedoms like Americans do.”

Before the first banner was carried south down Beaver Street, a group of children started a chant of “USA” that carried on young voices up a city block.

In many ways, the parade is for and about the kids in attendance.

“Everybody is really good about letting the kids on the curb and letting the kids be at the front. That’s a really good vibe,” said Amanda Loftus.

She said she loves parades, and this year, was scoping out a spot to watch her 10-year-old son, Cal, travel on a Forest Adventures Montessori Camp float.

“If there is a parade, I will be there. Anyone that knows me knows that I love parades,” Loftus said. “[What makes it special is] the amount of people, and the amount of floats. We usually get here at 8 a.m. on the dot and it’s about 8:50 a.m. right now. It’s packed.”

Anticipating the large crowd, Anna Ziegler got to the parade route early with her mom. Ziegler, a Girl Scout, said she loves handing out flags with her troupe to the assembled onlookers and their patriotic pets.

“I’ll be at the very start of the parade,” she said. “It’s just really fun, and you get to walk the whole parade, so you get to see a bunch of dogs.”

For her the parade is an old hat, but she still looks forward to it every year.

“Last year, my mom says it was cold, and I say it was awesome!” Ziegler said.

Marching in parades across the state is a matter of tradition for Kevin McCarthy, too. He’s the state secretary of the Arizona Knights of Columbus.

“The Knights of Columbus is the largest fraternal, family organization in the Catholic Church. We’ve got over two million members and we’ve also got our families who join us as well,” McCarthy said, clad on a warm Flagstaff day in his white-gloved honor guard uniform.

Members of the Fourth Degree of the Knights of Columbus carried the American , Arizona and Papal flags in the Flagstaff parade, an event they said they look forward to every year.

“It’s the small-town feel of it. Some of us are from Phoenix, right? It’s a whole different experience down there when you do a parade. Here the people are close, they’re friendly. They clap and they cheer and it just makes us feel welcome. It’s just a great thing to participate in,” McCarthy said.

For some of the parade entrants, the Independence Day affair is an opportunity to launch something new.

Close The Flagstaff Fire Department cools off the crowd with a large hose Tuesday morning during the Fourth of July parade in downtown Flagstaff. 2023 4th of July Parade A Guardian Medical flight member waves from the open window of his helicopter Tuesday morning as he and his crew buzz over downtown Flagstaff, kicking off the Fourth of July parade. Brody Bauler waves his American flags in the air Tuesday morning during Flagstaff's Fourth of July parade. Thousands of people gathered in downtown Flagstaff to watch more than 90 floats make their way through the streets. A Flagstaff police officer parks his motorcycle to do the worm in the middle of Aspen Avenue Tuesday morning during the Fourth of July parade. Jeff Petrenchik hands out Popsicles Tuesday morning during the Fourth of July parade in downtown Flagstaff. Thousands of people gathered to watch participators make their way through the streets. Friends and family of Flagstaff Fire Department employees sit on top of a fire engine Tuesday morning, waving American flags during the July Fourth parade in downtown Flagstaff. Downtown Flagstaff Fourth of July Parade A Mandelorian delivers fist-bumps to children lining the streets of downtown Flagstaff Tuesday morning during the July Fourth parade. Uncle Sam and Lady Liberty make their way up Aspen Avenue Tuesday morning during the July Fourth parade in Flagstaff. Two young Jedi walk up Aspen Avenue while handing out fliers for their upcoming Theatrikos show. Children play with a giant DNA strand model Tuesday morning during Flagstaff's Fourth of July parade. Thousands of people gathered in downtown Flagstaff to watch more than 90 floats make their way through the streets. An old-school bus drives up Aspen Avenue Tuesday morning during Flagstaff's Fourth of July parade. Gallery: Heroes line the streets of Flagstaff during July Fourth parade The Fourth of July parade in Flagstaff featured more than 90 floats this year.

Brian Pettit is the owner of Flagstaff Bin Cleaning. His float featured a full-sized dumpster in motion — every few moments the can moved up to the lip of a larger container and was “dumped out.”

Pettit said he hopes the mechanized float will help launch his brand-new business, which has not yet gotten off the ground.

“This parade should be great,” Pettit said. “I’ve been a Flagstaff local for a long time, so for me, [it's about] being a part of the community and helping everybody out with their smelly cans.”

CJ Cowan took part in the parade for the first time, too. He’s the owner of Gunfighter Canyon and said, for him, the Fourth of July is an opportunity to celebrate constitutional rights.

He piloted a decommissioned Humvee downtown, complete with a mounted mock machine gun.

“We’re a veteran-owned and -operated business. What we do is we shoot machine guns with tourists and Americans and teach them a little bit about the freedom they have in this country,” said Pettit. “As a free American and combat veteran, I’m proud to be in this country, to be able to ride in this parade and show our patriotism and what freedom means to us. To keep us free means a lot to me.”

His tactical vehicle, which Pettit said he uses for off-road adventures from time to time, was followed in the parade by a float from Flag Tag.

The Flag Tag’s mobile axe-throwing trailer doubled as a Fourth of July Float — with two people on board throwing axes inside a moving metal cage.

Other spectacles that peppered this year’s parade included a towering inflatable dog (think Clifford the Big Red Dog, but brown) from Purina, the Flagstaff Police Department Tactical Rescue truck, Flagstaff’s Pro Rodeo queens on horseback, and an assortment of fire engines.

The Flagstaff Fire Department made several crowd-favorite stops on the route to spray streams of water, sprinkler style, out of what looked like a fire hose. Met with loud cheers, they left parade-goers -- and the downtown streets -- both delighted and damp.

A number of people, such as Lugo, arrived early to claim the best spots for spectating. Location matters, parade-goers told the Arizona Daily Sun, but often it’s how you style your space that really makes the experience.

Eric Bohn and Nadine Carter were among the earliest to arrive downtown Tuesday morning. They volunteered to manage the chamber of commerce’s Fourth of July Downtown Mile.

Bohn sported a particularly patriotic straw hat emblazoned with an American flag. That wardrobe choice was made possible by his opting out of running himself. Instead, he said, he was more than happy to get up early to help offer a smooth experience for the folks with numbers pinned to their shirts.

“It’s an early start, but it’s worth it,” Bohn said. “Just seeing everybody have a good time and enjoy themselves out here. We’ve got Olympians and we’ve got everyday people.”

When they were done volunteering, the pair set up a kind of makeshift lawn for parade viewing. They rolled out a strip of grass-green AstroTurf, and set up a piece of furniture that can best be described as a camp couch.

From any vantage point, this year’s parade brought people together.

Flagstaff Chamber of Commerce ambassador Josie Ribelin spent the morning in a lime green vest, diligently directing floats to their staging positions. She said the parade’s value is in the people who participate, and the people who come out to watch.

It’s designed to bring people together.

“We were just told before we left that Luxury Magazine rated us the best small-town parade in the nation. I think that’s probably because of the community and all the people and the groups that come out. It’s really wonderful. Every year it’s a really good time,” Ribelin said.