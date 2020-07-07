Downtown Flagstaff street-side parking could become street-side eating

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Flagstaff's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

After Flagstaff City Council gave its thumbs up to the idea last month, city staff and the Downtown Business Alliance are creating a plan to close lanes and give businesses more control over their adjacent public space.

“I think our businesses need our help now more than ever before,” said DBA director Terry Madeksza. And providing more outdoor space for businesses to use while allowing for social distancing could be a step in that direction.

Per the plan, businesses across the downtown and in parts of Southside would be able to decide on an individual basis how to use the street-side parking adjacent to their business, Cheney Bostic told the council last week.

The business could then decide on its own whether to use that space as an area for outdoor seating, to show products on tables, do curbside pick-up or keep the more traditional street-side parking.

Bostic, with the Colorado-based company Studio Seed Urban Design and Planning, has been working with the DBA to create the plan. She said if they move quickly, they could be putting up barricades, large planters and tables as soon as next week.

So far, Madeksza said they have spoken with about a dozen businesses that are interested in participating and expect that number to expand.