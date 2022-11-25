Downtown Flagstaff businesses invite you to cut yourself some “Slack” this Friday

For people across the United States, the Friday after Thanksgiving brings long lines, midnight store openings and door-busting sales to mind. There’s a kind of chaos in big-box-store Black Friday shopping that the Downtown Business Alliance is inviting Flagstaff shoppers to skip entirely. Instead, the local mom-and-pop shops downtown are offering patrons the chance to sleep in and cut themselves some slack.

The Downtown Business Alliance calls it Slack Friday — an anti-Black Friday retail tradition that is four years in the making. The concept is simple: take it easy and shop local.

Roughly 90% of the businesses in downtown Flagstaff are locally owned and independent. That’s on purpose.

“People think of downtown as a walkable place with non-chains,” said Terry Madeksza, the executive director of the Downtown Business Alliance. “That happens because people are working really hard to keep it that way and to keep shopping local top of mind. That’s where everybody’s efforts are this year. Just reminding people now more than ever, that it might be easy to get online and order something, but the impact is so much greater when people choose to shop local.”

Downtown businesses are planning to “roll out the red carpet” for Slack Friday to help encourage residents to opt out of loading only their Amazon carts.

Mountain Sports will serve mimosas (until the champagne runs out, we’re told), and other shops will host live music and dole out piping hot cocoa and marshmallows.

“We love inviting people to come here to spend time and make memories,” said Madeska. “We work really hard during the holidays to make downtown transform into Arizona’s winter wonderland. It’s beautiful downtown, with over 80 trees that are lit. The light poles are decorated so you feel like you’re in the holiday spirit here.”

The pace for Slack Friday is also intended to be slower than the florescent-lit scrambles taking place at chain stores, just as business for some local shops speeds up.

Olive the Best, on Birch Avenue, is owned and operated by a father-son duo. The four-year-old artisanal olive oil and balsamic vinegar shop brings in 25% of their annual income between Black Friday and Christmas.

In addition to being a busy season, this holiday marks an emergence from isolation brought on by the pandemic. With that awareness, some degree of community pride Madeska has noticed, is blooming with the fervor of a winter-loving poinsettia.

“For residents, I think they are more committed than ever to try and support Flagstaff’s locally owned businesses,” Madeska said. “COVID really forced business owners to evolve. Our businesses downtown are small and locally owned. They were able to pivot. They were able to adjust. They’re really focusing on giving people an experience that they can’t get otherwise. That they can’t get from going online or standing in line. Oftentimes there’s recognition. Business owners know the community, so when they come in there’s a warm welcome.”

Business owners tell the Daily Sun that they’re looking forward to offering warm welcomes, especially after COVID-19 shutdowns — shutdowns that demonstrated just how vulnerable indie shops can be.

“I think it’s highlighted through the pandemic; unfortunately through shutdown cycles we didn’t see stores come back,” said Lisa Lamberson, the owner of Brightside Bookshop. “That shed light on the fact that every day counts. Every customer counts for a small and independent business. Things can get tenuous very quickly.”

Slack Friday has been growing in popularity, according to the Downtown Business Alliance, and business owners alike.

“There used to be a more traditional, strong Friday in terms of sales,” said Lamberson. “The last few years there’s been a shift in awareness. It’s become more busy, Slack Friday specifically.”

Of course, a desire to keep local dollars in the community can still be coupled with an appetite for savings. Local businesses plan to dish out deals too.

Liz Bianco has owned and operated Shoes and Such, a lady’s boutique that specializes in bohemian, casual and cozy looks, for two decades. Bianco said she feels very fortunate to have loyal customers, as she’s preparing for a series of sales leading up to Christmas Day. On Black Friday she’ll be offering 30% off storewide, excluding Birkenstocks.

Mountain Sports is taking an additional 20% off their sale merchandise, and Olive the Best is offering 40% off select gift sets — as well as free shipping for long-distance gift-givers who spend more than $34.

Most businesses have some sale or discount on offer; a few are participating in the Downtown Shop Local Passport Program. A total of 20 shops, restaurants and galleries are represented in a glossy booklet that will be handed out to customers until Jan. 1. With each purchase at a participating business, a shopper receives a stamp on their passport. Folks with five stamps or who spend $250 more downtown are entered to win prizes.

The passport is designed to help increase foot traffic and help encourage shoppers to move from one business to the next.

Madeska hopes that an increase in available parking will also ramp up the scale of Slack Friday 2022.

This year there are two new surface parking lots downtown, with spaces available for the same $1 per hour price as existing parallel spots.

“These two new lots are providing 150 additional spaces. It’s the first new parking that downtown has seen in decades. The first lot is at Aspen and Beaver across from The Orpheum. The second lot is at Cherry and Beaver, and there are about 90 spaces there. It’s right across from the new municipal courthouse. It is free to park after 5 p.m. and all weekend long at any of the city and county surface lots,” said Madeska.

Slack Friday is the kickoff of a veritable advent calendar of holiday events downtown.

In 2019 the Downtown Business Alliance’s Winter Wonderland and Tree Lighting event saw more than 7,000 people standing at the base of the towering holiday pine in Heritage Square.

“We’re sort of ramping back up post-covid,” Madeska said.

Winter Wonderland returns this year on Dec. 3.

Also on the agenda are free “pictures with Santa” for pets during Howlidays on Dec. 11, free family movies will hit the big screen at The Orpheum on Dec. 3, 10 and 17 for the Winter Movie Series, a ticketed pub crawl titled “12 Bars of Christmas” is on tap for Dec. 10. The holiday festivities wrap up on New Year’s Eve with Pine Cone Drops at noon, 10 p.m. and midnight.

The Weatherford Hotel houses and lowers a giant pine cone toward the street below to mark the passage of another 365 days. This year “Noon Years Eve” will get underway at noon.

Some 500 to 700 people attended last year, enjoying the signature sparkling cider toast and free chocolate kisses for a “sweet new year.”

A full list of free and ticketed holiday events can be found at downtownflagstaff.org.