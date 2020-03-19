Downtown Flagstaff businesses, hit hard by coronavirus, band together to strike back

“I’d imagine this is going to last a lot longer than we want it to,” Granello said. “That’s one of the reasons why we’re trying to stay open now, because it really hasn’t hit — at least that we know of — northern Arizona yet. We’re trying to get as much time in as we can before it gets really bad and nobody goes out up here.”

Many small, locally-owned businesses, which usually do not have the resources to have a huge online presence, have nonetheless turned to online sales.

Bethany McElligott, a manager at Shoes & Such, said she has spent the past two working days transferring much of their merchandise to an online sales portal. She says it’s necessary giving the drastic reduction in foot traffic.

“It’s been pretty dead,” she said. “But we’ve been offering 25% off on items, in addition to working with (other business on an additional discount). We’re now taking orders online and by phone. We have to.”

Businesses that never figured to offer home delivery or curbside service now have been forced by necessity to change their way of selling.