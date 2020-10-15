Doney Park Timberline Fernwood Area Plan Committee seeking community input

The 13-member committee of residents, business and property owners working to update the 2001 Doney Park Timberline Fernwood Area Plan is seeking community input on visions for the future of the area, including interests, characteristics, needs and issues.

Results of this survey, available at www.surveymonkey.com/r/DPTFsurvey, will be used to guide future development in the area. The survey closes on Oct. 31.

Work on the area plan update began in January with informational sessions on topics including archaeological and historic background, transportation, parks, recreation, open spaces, land uses and zoning. The informational phase concluded in August, leading the committee now to seek community input.

The area plan, which is an amendment to the Coconino County Comprehensive Plan, reflects the vision for the future of the Doney Park Timberline Fernwood area and is used to guide county leaders in reviewing projects such as conditional use permits, rezoning requests and subdivisions. For more information on the area plan, visit www.coconino.az.gov/2215/Doney-Park-Timberline-Fernwood-Area-Plan.

