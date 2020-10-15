 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Doney Park Timberline Fernwood Area Plan Committee seeking community input
0 comments

Doney Park Timberline Fernwood Area Plan Committee seeking community input

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The 13-member committee of residents, business and property owners working to update the 2001 Doney Park Timberline Fernwood Area Plan is seeking community input on visions for the future of the area, including interests, characteristics, needs and issues.

Results of this survey, available at www.surveymonkey.com/r/DPTFsurvey, will be used to guide future development in the area. The survey closes on Oct. 31.

Work on the area plan update began in January with informational sessions on topics including archaeological and historic background, transportation, parks, recreation, open spaces, land uses and zoning. The informational phase concluded in August, leading the committee now to seek community input.

The area plan, which is an amendment to the Coconino County Comprehensive Plan, reflects the vision for the future of the Doney Park Timberline Fernwood area and is used to guide county leaders in reviewing projects such as conditional use permits, rezoning requests and subdivisions. For more information on the area plan, visit www.coconino.az.gov/2215/Doney-Park-Timberline-Fernwood-Area-Plan.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News