Doney Park man gets life in prison for stabbing wife

A Doney Park man convicted of brutally stabbing and killing his wife in front of their children will spend the rest of his life in prison.

A jury found 41-year-old Timothy Duran guilty of first-degree murder, two counts of aggravated assault and two counts of threatening and intimidation in addition to two counts of child abuse in October.

“The defendant murdered his wife in front of his family and now he will spend the rest of his life in prison,” Coconino County Attorney William Ring said in a statement. “We thank the Sheriff’s Office, the jury and Senior Attorney Bryan Shea for their diligence in bringing this defendant to justice.”

State law requires a mandatory sentence of life in prison for anyone convicted of first-degree murder. In addition to the lifetime prison sentence, Duran was also sentenced to an additional 32 years for the other charges to be served concurrently. He will receive credit for the 1,022 days he’s been in custody.

During the trial, prosecutors recounted how Duran stabbed his wife, Crystal Morgan, with a screwdriver and carving knife more than two dozen times in their home in 2019. He then fled, leaving his young daughter to call 911.

Duran already filed an intent to appeal the verdict by Friday afternoon. The filing didn’t provide any details and the basis of the appeal will ultimately be up to the appellate attorney.

In an interview with the Arizona Daily Sun, defense attorney Gregory Parzych pointed to multiple issues in the trial. The biggest violation, according to Parzych, was that the defense was not allowed to present information about Duran’s mental health to the jury that could have proved the killing wasn’t premeditated. The judge also could not consider Duran’s mental health as a mitigating factor during the sentencing due to the mandatory sentence.

“To me, that violates the Eighth Amendment, which bars cruel and unusual punishment, because the judge couldn’t consider that,” Parzych explained.

Parzych added that Duran was “disappointed” with the verdict and the imposed mandatory sentence.

Duran’s mental state was briefly alluded to during the trial. Parzych argued that the stabbing wasn’t premeditated and a forensic neuropsychologist testified that he was prone to impulsive behavior while in high-stress situations.

But Brian Shea, senior attorney for the Coconino County Attorney’s Office, said Duran’s past threats against his wife during their ongoing divorce proved the crime was premeditated.

Duran’s then-11-year-old daughter testified that she had helped her mother change the locks on their home just the day before. She told the court her father made death threats to both her and her mother.

Duran will be transferred to the Arizona Department of Corrections to serve his sentence.

