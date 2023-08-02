The burglary suspect shot after allegedly attacking a Coconino County Sheriff’s Deputy is still receiving medical treatment at Flagstaff Medical Center this week, according to CCSO Spokesperson Jon Paxton.

The 32-year-old Peoria man, Eric Adamson, allegedly broke into a home in Doney Park just after 3 a.m. on July 27. Minutes later, he was located by a CCSO deputy, Sergeant Jess Payne. Payne commanded Adamson to back toward him and kneel so he could be placed in handcuffs. When Payne attempted to handcuff Adamson, he turned and attempted to tackle the officer.

According to CCSO, Payne fired his already-drawn duty weapon after Adamson reached for it. In body camera footage released by CCSO, Adamson appears to have been shot in the arm. Deputies applied a tourniquet to that injury, but it’s not clear if Adamson was wounded in any other way.

Once he is released from the hospital, Adamson will be booked in jail, charged with burglary and assaulting an officer.

The house he allegedly broke into is surrounded by a five-foot chain link fence. Two American flags fly outside, over signs intended to broadcast the resident’s gun ownership clearly to passersby and would-be intruders. One reads, “trespassers will be shot, survivors will be shot again.”

That house is home to a father, Daniel, and his 4-year-old daughter.

“My house was dark and I see a figure there,” said Daniel, who requested to have his last name withheld. “Your house is your safe space, it’s not where you expect to see a stranger.”

In that moment, Daniel told the Arizona Daily Sun, all he wanted was the man, the intruder, out of his home.

In his telling, the suspect only made it about 25 feet from the doorway into the dining room before Daniel approached him, gun in hand. He said he tried to maintain a distance of about 12 feet from the would-be burglar.

“I said something to the effect of 'what are you doing?'” Daniel recalled. “I don’t know why I said that. As I was asking him that, I realized I didn’t have a bullet chambered, so I chambered a bullet in front of him.”

Daniel said he thought it might have been a good thing that the intruder knew his gun was loaded.

“I’m shocked I didn’t shoot him. I played out the situation a million times in my mind, as any responsible gun owner does. I thought I’d shoot him. When it came to the brass tacks of actually being in that situation, all I wanted was for him to be out of my house,” Daniel said.

Daniel asked the intruder if he was alone, then held him at gunpoint, asked him to go out the way he came. The intruder complied.

At that point, he said he called 911.

“He was lucky my decision was for him to vacate my house. I’m happy with the choice I made,” Daniel said.

He didn’t grow up with guns in his home. His mother was anti-gun. His father was a foreign military. He said he first encountered hobby shooting in his 20s and enjoyed the sport of it. He also thought about the self-defense applications of gun ownership.

“This, for me, was a reminder why we have the Second Amendment: to protect yourself and your family. The police came extremely fast, five or seven minutes, but here was someone motivated to attack a police officer…who’s to say that I could have protected my daughter from him?”

Daniel said he still feels safe in his home, in large part because he believed the person in the most danger during the break-in was the suspect.

Once CCSO deputies responded to the home, they asked for permission to search the premises. Daniel said he heard the shot Payne fired and saw deputies leaving his property to assist.

“They were amazing. Everybody on the force was amazing. They were all extraordinarily kind, respectful and did a wonderful job,” Daniel added.

Nothing was taken during the break-in, he said.

More than one house in his neighborhood had their windows broken that night, CCSO confirmed. Investigators are looking into those potential break-ins, but have not yet connected them to Adamson or the incident at Daniel’s home.

Payne has been placed on administrative leave, per CCSO policy. No other details about the officer-involved shooting or subsequent investigation are available at this time.