Doney park evacuations canceled; firefighters mop up blaze

"Initially just the immediate homes that were exposed to the fire were evacuated for precautionary measures," Allen said. "Shortly after, we were able to get a hold of it and stop forward progression and they were back in their homes."

Flare up

The fire burned a total of three acres between Monday and Tuesday. On Monday, the fire took down a shed above a gully and moved toward several homes in the rural residential neighborhood before fire officials contained it.

The Monday scene looked similar, as multiple neighbors fought the blaze until firefighters arrived that evening. Many thought went to bed that night thinking the worst was over.

Lemke said he checked the fire at 4 a.m. Tuesday, and the fire was still out. But by 5:37 a.m., the fire had flared up.

"This morning, I didn't even turn to look out the window. I could see the glow," Lemke said.

Lemke ran out and grabbed a hose and turned to wetting his garage near the flames and 30 feet around the garage. Across the street, Roger Chee and his wife Tazbah woke up to what they said sounded like gunshots.