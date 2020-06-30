Donations to July blood drives to be tested for COVID-19 antibodies
Blood donation antibody testing
Vitalant, Courtesy

With blood donations expected to drop up to 30% during the Independence Day holiday, Vitalant — formerly United Blood Services — is encouraging donors to give blood as soon as possible.

Donors will have their blood tested for COVID-19 antibodies. A positive antibody test means an individual may be able to donate convalescent plasma, which is used in some COVID-19 treatments. Results will be available in the Vitalant donor portal within three weeks of a donation. To make an appointment, visit vitalant.org or call 877-258-4825.

Flagstaff blood drives:

  • Friday, July 3, 9 a.m.- 5 p.m., Warner's Nursery, 1101 E Butler Ave
  • Saturday, July 11, 10 a.m.- 3 p.m., Findlay Volkswagen SOS Blood Drive, 5160 N Test Drive
  • Friday, July 17, 12 p.m.- 5 p.m., Flagstaff Mall, 4650 N US Hwy 89
  • Saturday, July 18, 10 a.m.- 3 p.m., Flagstaff Mall, 4650 N US Hwy 89
  • Sunday, July 19, 11 a.m.- 4 p.m., Fratelli Pizza, 2120 N 4th St
  • Wednesday, July 22, 10 a.m.- 3 p.m., Mammoth Restoration, 1802 W Kaibab Lane
  • Thursday, July 23, 9 a.m.- 5 p.m., San Francisco de Asis Parish, 1600 E Route 66
  • Friday, July 24, 12 p.m.- 5 p.m., Kohl's-Flagstaff, 500 W Forest Meadows St
  • Tuesday, July 28, 10 a.m.- 3:30 p.m., Flagstaff Medical Ctr, 1000 N Humphreys St
Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

