Donations to July blood drives to be tested for COVID-19 antibodies

With blood donations expected to drop up to 30% during the Independence Day holiday, Vitalant — formerly United Blood Services — is encouraging donors to give blood as soon as possible.
Donors will have their blood tested for COVID-19 antibodies. A positive antibody test means an individual may be able to donate convalescent plasma, which is used in some COVID-19 treatments. Results will be available in the Vitalant donor portal within three weeks of a donation. To make an appointment, visit vitalant.org or call 877-258-4825.
Flagstaff blood drives:
- Friday, July 3, 9 a.m.- 5 p.m., Warner's Nursery, 1101 E Butler Ave
- Saturday, July 11, 10 a.m.- 3 p.m., Findlay Volkswagen SOS Blood Drive, 5160 N Test Drive
- Friday, July 17, 12 p.m.- 5 p.m., Flagstaff Mall, 4650 N US Hwy 89
- Saturday, July 18, 10 a.m.- 3 p.m., Flagstaff Mall, 4650 N US Hwy 89
- Sunday, July 19, 11 a.m.- 4 p.m., Fratelli Pizza, 2120 N 4th St
- Wednesday, July 22, 10 a.m.- 3 p.m., Mammoth Restoration, 1802 W Kaibab Lane
- Thursday, July 23, 9 a.m.- 5 p.m., San Francisco de Asis Parish, 1600 E Route 66
- Friday, July 24, 12 p.m.- 5 p.m., Kohl's-Flagstaff, 500 W Forest Meadows St
- Tuesday, July 28, 10 a.m.- 3:30 p.m., Flagstaff Medical Ctr, 1000 N Humphreys St
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.