Donations to July blood drives to be tested for COVID-19 antibodies

With blood donations expected to drop up to 30% during the Independence Day holiday, Vitalant — formerly United Blood Services — is encouraging donors to give blood as soon as possible.

Donors will have their blood tested for COVID-19 antibodies. A positive antibody test means an individual may be able to donate convalescent plasma, which is used in some COVID-19 treatments. Results will be available in the Vitalant donor portal within three weeks of a donation. To make an appointment, visit vitalant.org or call 877-258-4825.