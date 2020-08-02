Donations for the Nations brings in 20,000+ pounds of nonperishable items

Since R Entertainment North, the operating manager of Pepsi Amphitheater, spearheaded an ongoing donation drive with help from local partners beginning June 18, more than 20,000 pounds of nonperishable items have been donated to benefit the Navajo and Hopi communities.
Reed Glick, founder and principal of R Entertainment, felt the urge to help when he heard of others organizing drives on a radio program.
“A young lady at a high school was doing a water drive and I started listening and looking at the numbers and said, ‘We have all these great relationships; let’s do it,’” Glick said.
He reached out to contacts from KAFF Country, Findlay Toyota Flagstaff and other local businesses to gauge the interest and possibility of pulling something together.
“Everybody agreed to do this for the Native American communities and we were going to have a call five days later [to confirm details], and within those five days, Flagstaff just took it on,” Glick said. “Sam’s Club, all the folks at Gore, NAU, the food bank, National Guard all came on board and said, ‘We all want to be a part of this, do this as a community.’
“The same way I would want someone to help me if we’re having dire problems, we’re helping them,” he continued.
Sponsors for Donations for the Nations include Findlay Toyota Flagstaff, Hensley Beverage Company, Sam’s Club, Northern Arizona University Athletics, Twin Arrows Casino Resort, W.L. Gore & Associates and the Flagstaff Family Food Center, with promotional support from Great Circle Radio’s 92.9 KAFF Country and 93.9 The Mountain.
Donations can be dropped off at Findlay Toyota, 5030 E. Marketplace Dr. during regular business hours, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Saturday. Items needed include bottled water, vegetables, cleaning supplies, disinfectant wipes, batteries, hand sanitizer, flour, canned meat, pasta, rice, potatoes and dog food.
According to a press release, the first truckload of donations made to the food bank amounted to 7,177 pounds of nonperishable items, with the second coming in at 13,446 pounds. The organizers are grateful for the community’s response, and have no plans of slowing down.
“It really was successful thanks to the generosity of everybody,” Glick said, “what was delivered and how people came together. Flagstaff is truly a special place. Hopefully we have helped people; that’s what it’s all about. If there’s need, we’ll keep collecting for the food bank and keep being there.”
Once it’s deemed safe, Glick hopes to thank the community with a local showcase of bands performing at Pepsi Amphitheater, the outdoor venue at Fort Tuthill County Park, or setting up a drive-in movie theater.
“We don’t think it’s time or ready yet, but as soon as everybody feels comfortable getting back in the community [we’ll be there],” Glick said.
