Donations for the Nations brings in 20,000+ pounds of nonperishable items

Since R Entertainment North, the operating manager of Pepsi Amphitheater, spearheaded an ongoing donation drive with help from local partners beginning June 18, more than 20,000 pounds of nonperishable items have been donated to benefit the Navajo and Hopi communities.

Reed Glick, founder and principal of R Entertainment, felt the urge to help when he heard of others organizing drives on a radio program.

“A young lady at a high school was doing a water drive and I started listening and looking at the numbers and said, ‘We have all these great relationships; let’s do it,’” Glick said.

He reached out to contacts from KAFF Country, Findlay Toyota Flagstaff and other local businesses to gauge the interest and possibility of pulling something together.

“Everybody agreed to do this for the Native American communities and we were going to have a call five days later [to confirm details], and within those five days, Flagstaff just took it on,” Glick said. “Sam’s Club, all the folks at Gore, NAU, the food bank, National Guard all came on board and said, ‘We all want to be a part of this, do this as a community.’

“The same way I would want someone to help me if we’re having dire problems, we’re helping them,” he continued.