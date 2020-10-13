Donald Trump Jr. to host Native Americans for Trump rally in Williams Thursday

The president may not have made it to northern Arizona this election season, but it appears his eldest son will.

The Trump campaign announced Tuesday that Donald Trump Jr. will be speaking at a Native Americans for Trump rally in Williams this week.

The event is planned for Thursday with doors opening at noon.

You can register for the event by visiting the Trump Campaign’s website. or clicking here.

On Wednesday, Trump Jr. is also speaking to supporters in Mesa at a Latter-day Saints for Trump Event.

