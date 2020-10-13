 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Donald Trump Jr. to hold 'Native Americans for Trump' rally in Williams Thursday
0 comments

Donald Trump Jr. to hold 'Native Americans for Trump' rally in Williams Thursday

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Donald Trump Jr.
(AP Photo/Rick Scuteri, File)

The president may not have made it to Northern Arizona this election season, but it appears his eldest son will.

The Trump campaign announced Tuesday that Donald Trump Jr. will be speaking at a Native Americans for Trump rally in Williams this week.

The event is planned for afternoon on Thursday with doors opening at 12 p.m.

You can register for the event by visiting the Trump Campaign’s website. or clicking here

On Wednesday, Trump Jr. is also speaking to supporters in Mesa at a Latter-day Saints for Trump Event.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News