Donald Trump Jr. launches Native Americans for Trump coalition in Williams Thursday

Trump Jr. said his father has gone to bat for the Native American community, pointing to the coronavirus aid provided to tribes through the CARES Act.

Locally, the Navajo Nation has been hit hard by the pandemic and received about $600 million through the CARES Act, although the Nation did have to sue the administration before it and other tribes received the money.

Richard David from Bird Springs was one member of the Navajo Nation in attendance. A veteran of the war in Vietnam, David acted as one of three color guards at the event.

The Navajo Nation has generally leaned Democrat, with Hillary Clinton wining over 56% of the vote in the 10 counties that include parts of the Nation, according to The Guardian. And to be sure, Native Americans made up a minority of those attending the event.

But David said if his neighbors didn’t already know he was supporting the president, they do now.

“When I got asked to come and do this color guard, I went to the other veterans and most of them were supporting Democrats. So it was hard for me to get color guards for this event,” David said. “After I did that, word went out that we’re Trump supporters. So tonight when I go back, I’m expecting a different attitude towards me now.”