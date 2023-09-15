A man wanted by the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) after allegedly firing a gun at officers and suspected of domestic violence was held at gunpoint by a Valle resident Thursday night until patrols arrived to arrest him.

After a day of searching, and being fired upon allegedly by the suspect, CCSO received a call Thursday around 10 p.m. from a resident who said he found the suspect on his property.

Deputies responded and eventually took Aaron Rose, 51, into custody. Rose, of Valle, was transported and booked into the Coconino County Detention Facility in Flagstaff on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon/instrument and burglary.

Earlier Thursday morning, Sept. 14, authorities responded to a domestic violence occurrence and were allegedly at a later time shot at by the man who fled the scene.

Both the Northern Arizona Tactical Team and the Arizona Department of Public Safety Helicopter were deployed.

No one is reported to have been injured during the search or arrest, and CCSO thanks the residents of the Valle community for assisting with apprehending the subject.