DNA People's Legal Services prepares those in Flagstaff for end of federal eviction moratorium

A local legal aid program has been trying to help people and families stay in their homes for as long as they can during the pandemic, ahead of the expiration of the federal moratorium on evictions that is set for the end of the year.

Faith Van Horn, an attorney for DNA People's Legal Services, said they continue to see people who assume that people cannot be evicted for any reason because of the former state and current federal moratorium, which is not true. She said many people are unaware about how evictions work, including that a notice of an eviction does not actually count as an eviction.

“A lot of times people will see that notice, and think, ‘This is the eviction. I’m being evicted. There’s nothing else I can do,’” Van Horn said. “Then they won’t come into us, and they definitely should.”

Renters throughout the pandemic have fallen behind on payments after sickness and medical bills, layoffs and pay cuts have hurt employees throughout the country. Arizona’s moratorium on evictions ended Oct. 31, but the federal government’s residential eviction moratorium is still in place. The Center for Disease Control and Prevention halted evictions until Dec. 31, although evictions can still proceed if the landlord is evicting tenants for any reason other than non-payment of rent.