Diverse supply chains support Flagstaff during pandemic

Although Flagstaff’s supply chain may not be the strongest in the country, research suggests residents do not have reason to worry about food and supply shortages at this stage of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We’re fortunate in Flagstaff, as in most American cities, to have resilient supply chains,” said Ben Ruddell, director of the FEWSION Project at Northern Arizona University. “It’s a big country with lots of producers, distributers and companies that provide different goods and services. It’s not just one company or one warehouse, it’s a whole nation that’s working to supply things.”
FEWSION, which was created in 2016, compiles federal and scientific data into an online map view of U.S. supply chains for food, energy and water, which can be broken down by county. Ruddell explained the more connections a county has in its supply chains, the more resilient it will be to emergency situations such as natural disasters.
According to FEWSION, about 10% of Coconino County’s food supply comes from Maricopa County, with Southern California and Nebraska also playing significant roles. Disruptions in food production in these areas could affect the food supply locally, just as if there were an issue with the County’s beef industry, customers in southern Arizona and other southwestern counties could all be affected, Ruddell said.
Like much of the western U.S., Ruddell said Flagstaff’s supply chains are only slightly less resilient than cities along the East Coast because there are fewer people and producers of needed supplies spread farther apart.
Even if a particular supply chain is disrupted, though, it will not mean all-around shortages. Ruddell said at this time of the year, when much of the nation’s food production is concentrated in the southwest, a disruption in production could mean a lack of produce like lettuce or tomatoes or avocadoes for a few weeks, at the worst.
Unlike natural disasters, Ruddell said pandemics affect supply chains in more unpredictable ways because they put pressure on areas throughout the world at the same time; however, connections can help accommodate for closures or shutdowns in different parts of the country.
“Because we’re connected, we can rely on each other,” Ruddell said. “Those connections are a source of strength.”
The lack of products like toilet paper, hand sanitizer and canned food in local stores is a result of increased demand and does not reflect how well supply chains are working, Ruddell said. The same amount of products are arriving at stores, but are purchased more quickly than usual.
Although people should have a reasonable supply of essential goods in case of a disruption in a supply chain, Ruddell warned against hoarding.
“Don’t buy any more than you need,” Ruddell said. “It’s one small thing that you can do to help the country, to only buy what you need, because that leaves the product there on the shelf for somebody else who needs it.”
Ruddell is encouraging members of the public as well as teachers to use FEWSION, which is free and open to the public. Previously, it has been used to study specific scenarios like regions that are dependent on water from California’s Central Valley, Hawaii’s food and energy dependencies and how energy supplies are disrupted when a hurricane hits Houston.
For more information on U.S. supply chains and to access the FEWSION map, visit https://fewsion.us/.
