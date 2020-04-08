Diverse supply chains support Flagstaff during pandemic

Even if a particular supply chain is disrupted, though, it will not mean all-around shortages. Ruddell said at this time of the year, when much of the nation’s food production is concentrated in the southwest, a disruption in production could mean a lack of produce like lettuce or tomatoes or avocadoes for a few weeks, at the worst.

Unlike natural disasters, Ruddell said pandemics affect supply chains in more unpredictable ways because they put pressure on areas throughout the world at the same time; however, connections can help accommodate for closures or shutdowns in different parts of the country.

“Because we’re connected, we can rely on each other,” Ruddell said. “Those connections are a source of strength.”

The lack of products like toilet paper, hand sanitizer and canned food in local stores is a result of increased demand and does not reflect how well supply chains are working, Ruddell said. The same amount of products are arriving at stores, but are purchased more quickly than usual.

Although people should have a reasonable supply of essential goods in case of a disruption in a supply chain, Ruddell warned against hoarding.