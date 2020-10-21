Dish soap helped slide new Fourth Street bridge into place in Flagstaff

And that’s where the dish soap comes in, said Jake Bottcher, the project manager for FNF Construction, which was tasked with building the project.

Bottcher said that at first they were having trouble getting the bridges to properly slide into place.

The solution was simple. FNF engineer Nate Eldodt drove down the street to Walmart and bought several gallons of soap that they used to lubricate the bridges and slide them in place.

FNF Superintendent Andrew Gofourth said that during other bridge slide projects, they have used other heavy-duty lubricants, but Dawn dish soap works the best -- and it has the added benefit that they can simply wash it away when they are done and it is not too bad for the environment.

The project expanded the bridge to accommodate four lanes on Fourth Street and potential future widening on Interstate 40, which runs under the bridge. On top of that, the project expanded pedestrian access on the bridge, building in a dedicated sidewalk and multimodal path, separate from the road.

The total cost of the project for both bridges was $13.9 million, although the City of Flagstaff pitched in some additional money for the cost of the pedestrian paths and to make the bridge more handsome.