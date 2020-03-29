Disease expert explains how labs test for coronavirus

Coconino County's next positive case of the COIVD-19 disease is treated the same as its hundreds of negative tests, starting as a nasal swab and confirmed in a biosecurity lab a few days later.

As of Saturday night, the county reported 60 confirmed cases with 21 cases in Flagstaff and 14 in Page. The county is currently reporting positive cases at a rate of 11.5%, meaning about 60 of 520 total samples, including pending tests, taken from people who are symptomatic test positive for COVID-19.

But how does the testing process work?

Every day, the county submits an average 40 nasal swab samples collected at a drive-thru site now located at Fort Tuthill, not including samples submitted by local health care organizations. The samples are packaged, frozen and then sent to either the state laboratory or commercial labs such as Flagstaff’s TGen North, a collaboration between the Translational Genomics Research Institute in Phoenix and Northern Arizona University.