Krissy Brown moved into her Lower Greenlaw home seven years ago, and she immediately noticed the cement wall in the alley behind her house — it was covered in great globs of paint.

The paint had been used by volunteer graffiti cleanup crews to cover the sprayed monikers, or tags, used by vandals in the neighborhood. The paint varied in color and didn’t match the brick beneath.

To Brown’s dismay, more graffiti continued to pop up over time. The wall gradually became a more haphazard display of new graffiti and multi-colored cover-ups. Graffiti artists were treating the structure as a blank 80-foot by 10-foot canvas.

Last summer Brown thought she might do the same.

In June, she approached the neighbor the wall belonged to and asked for permission to apply some paint of her own. With the property owner’s approval, she set off for the local hardware store to buy whatever inexpensive cans of house paint they had on hand.

Her approach to the alley wall was about more than covering up graffiti. It was about adding a bright spot to her neighborhood.

Brown is a civil engineer for the U.S. Forest Service by day. By night, she likes to paint.

Perhaps her day job had informed the motif she chose as she set to work on a mural. There are trees planted in Brown’s neighbor’s yard, their branches and tops stretching above the brick façade toward the east Flagstaff sky.

Brown gave those trees trunks and roots — visible from her side of the fence. She added an aspen grove and rolling green hills. The trees that grew on one side of the cement were now rendered complete by paint on the opposite side.

From the spot where Brown washes dishes in her kitchen, the elms appear uninterrupted, surrounded by bright butterflies even in the dead of winter.

Brown had never before tackled a large-scale project. She told herself if she didn’t like the outcome, she could cover the whole project with even coats of paint in a single solid color.

“It was a lot of hard learning experiences," Brown said. "Number one, concrete is not the easiest medium to work with. In addition, house paint probably isn’t the best medium to use on concrete. I now completely understand why taggers use spray paint, because it gets the right coverage. House paint is interesting because they’re not like acrylic where you can blend the colors. It’s like whatever color you have is what you have. If you try to mix it with something else, you get a really horrible brown.”

Brown pressed on, and the alley art piece became a kind of small-scale community project. An 11-year-old artist who lived nearby joined. She brought printed photos of insects for reference and painted each detailed butterfly that appears beneath Brown’s canopy.

Soon, passers-by would cut through the alley and marvel when they discovered the mural.

As it rises above the snow in March, Brown insists that the landscape is a work in progress. She hopes to add more detail, more plant life, to the scene over time.

For now, she’s observed, the mural has acted as a deterrent against graffiti and tags. Lines and loops and initials in spray paint still appear farther up the alley — on fences behind other homes.

The mural has remained untouched.

'Open it up'

That makes sense to Franklin Willis, an art professor at Northern Arizona University.

Before launching his 30-year career teaching young artists in Flagstaff, Willis earned a grant from the Michigan Council for the Arts. He took that grant and applied it to public art work in Detroit.

“Of course graffiti was always a problem in Detroit. One of the things that took place there is various artists would be asked to produce murals, but produce them relative to the community, the people, and make it reflect the people in the community,” Willis said. “What becomes interesting with that is, once you put a mural there — and it could be related to anything, it could be related to a person or individual that the community may hold in some form of high esteem or it could be related to the diversity of the community itself -- they found that many of these areas these graffiti artists would often hit, they stopped doing it.”

Some of that has to do with the mindset of a graffiti artist or tagger.

Graffiti has been used to mark out territory for gangs. Flagstaff police spokesperson Jerry Rintala said that’s been known to happen in Sunnyside, but in recent years gang-related graffiti is less prevalent.

“In my experience over the years, we’ve had a string of serial graffiti artists. That will sometimes pop up and be an issue for a duration,” Rintala said.

Those artists are usually taggers expressing themselves through a moniker.

“It’s probably a younger activity, a lot of the skate parks get hit often. Those are usually not gang-related as much as they are kids being kids,” Rintala added.

Vandalism is typically a misdemeanor. When tags are left on school or church property, however, the crime becomes a felony. Damages over $1,000 also result in felony charges for the perpetrator.

Rintala said that’s one of the unique things about tags as a class of vandalism. If one tag is used over and over again, then linked back to a single artist, that artist may easily rack up a felony charge.

Because most of Flagstaff’s graffiti appears to emerge from a kind of impulse toward self-expression as opposed to a desire to mark out gang territory, Willis believes mural and fine art projects might offer a solution.

“I think that you have some graffiti artists, to them that’s the best way they can showcase themselves. Just by painting their name or their markings here or there,” Willis said.

Willis said that often graffiti can mark the presence of a person, but it can also be a marker of a certain time and place. Over the course of decades, he’s seen Flagstaff grow and change, becoming more diverse. He said he hopes graffiti artists can become collaborators for mural projects and bring their talents to the task of reflecting a community with shifting demographics.

“If you take locations where you see a bunch of graffiti artists spraying and highlighting or marking and you come in and you put a work of art there, you could tie it into the diversity of the community, diversity of concepts and of people, you tie things like that in there, usually they won’t touch those areas again. They will go through and look at them as being the symbol that marks and highlights the area,” Willis said.

He thinks murals can dissuade graffiti artists, but they can also be a place to offer the often young people engaging in potential vandalism an opportunity to think bigger.

“If I knew who the people were who would go through and do graffiti, I would arrange for them to come and produce a work of art. Manage it, structure it so that it has a symbolic meaning and it communicates to the diversity of the community, not just to a specific group. Open it up, and a lot of these young people could see their skills transformed into something people are seeing and responding to, and it's having a positive reflection rather than a negative reflection,” Willis said.

As a painting professor at NAU, Willis has been known to work shoulder to shoulder with his students in order to show them how far a brush, canvas and ingenuity can take them.

Willis once brought a Tonka toy, a yellow-gold front loader, to class.

“I would set this up as a still life in the classroom and students would come back and say to me, 'Why are you making us paint Tonkas? You can’t do anything with this, why are you making us do it?'” Willis said. “What I essentially did is, I started painting still lifes along with the students. I found if I work with them and I paint with them, it makes them more enthusiastic to try new ideas, new concepts, new experiences. They can see something new and work with it. It’s just a positive motivation.”

He then submitted his Tonka series to art shows and exhibitions.

“I tried to show them you can take your sense of creativity and whatever you want to do ... you can take that and expand it to accomplishing goals and objectives,” he said.

Showing students what art can do is a passion for Willis. Art opened the door to a career in construction, alongside academic pursuits for the professor. Starting with building canvasses and picture frames, Willis cultivated skills as a carpenter and builder. He later got his contractor’s license and built custom homes.

Right now the Tonka still lifes rest on easels in Willis’ Doney Park studio, a bright and spacious building with high windows and an illuminating skylight.

Willis built the studio himself, and now he hopes to open his doors for young people who might need opportunities to see how they can build a future on their art, too. He said he’d like to work with young taggers especially.

“What if you took young people and got them to transform their art and produce it relative to a wall or a mural, transforming it? What if we turned around and we made canvasses or works on paper? Then, what if you showed them there’s a market you could take this to and sell? Then, to me, that changes everything. That gets them to see everything in a whole new light,” Willis said. “It gets them to see what they’re doing from a creative and social perspective, but also attaching a monetary value to it. I think that has a big impact. It has a major impact. That’s the sort of thing I like to encourage.”

Brown is looking to the future, too. She’s already working with a friend in Mobile Haven on a similar project to the one in her back alley, with the goal to divert the intentions of graffiti artists and offer a new bright reflection of the community.

After all, her favorite parts of her Greenlaw mural are the ones that resulted from collaboration -- those soaring butterflies.