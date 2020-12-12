Dirty Birdies, a new Butler Avenue business, battles recession, dry winter and pandemic

In short, the team has plenty of experience making businesses in Flagstaff work. After Porky's and Country Host left in July due to repeated financial setbacks, the landlords were worried the empty building would be another drain on their already hurting resources.

Mike Patel, managing partner of Jai Shree Hanuman LLC, is the landlord of the Dirty Birdies location, the Roadway Inn and Suites behind the new restaurant, and many other Flagstaff hotels. Mike said they felt fortunate to find a tenant to take the place during the pandemic.

“I’ve been extra helpful with them, with what their situation is, because I can’t imagine how they’re trying to survive operating a restaurant and a bar during COVID, with all the restrictions and limited capacity,” Mike said. “I’m surprised they took this initiative, which is good for us, but we’re hoping it works out for them. We’re trying to do our best to be supportive.”

The co-owners knew the landlord, and wanted to help fill the space for Mike while making some money of their own with Dirty Birdies.

“We felt that with our experience and what we could do, and what we know, we could make this successful for him and for us in the long term,” Alvin said.

New restaurant