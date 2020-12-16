Diné College and NAU report shows health needs of Navajo mothers and children

Community members and health care providers say increasing access to medical and support services, while decreasing food insecurity, housing, substance use and violence, should be the top priorities to improve the health of Navajo mothers and children, according to a recent report by the Navajo Native American Research Center, a partnership between Diné College and Northern Arizona University.
The 2020 Navajo Nation Maternal and Child Health Needs Assessment, a first-of-its-kind report published this fall, reviews the healthcare systems that exist for women and children and will be used in the Bureau of Women’s and Children’s Health’s 2020 Arizona Maternal Child Health Needs Assessment report, to help guide the decisions of Navajo Nation and state leaders for the next five years.
“I think it gives us — our maternal child health care programs, providers and workers — more focus on what needs to be done for perinatal, infant, child, adolescent and maternal health,” said Amber-Rose Waters, project coordinator with Diné College’s public health program. “All this data we have is very Navajo-specific and the sources that we use haven’t been compiled like this ever before.”
The 72-page report uses community input and data from organizations including the Navajo Nation Epidemiology Center to identify the strengths and weaknesses surrounding healthcare for women and children on the Navajo Nation.
“MCH [maternal and child health] is the foundation of public health,” said Nicolette Teufel-Shone, associate director of NAU’s Center for Health Equity Research, who led NAU’s involvement in the project. “The path that you’re put on as a baby and a young child really is going to set the stage for adult health, as well, and adolescent health. It’s the beginning. So I think that if we’re going to make a difference about health disparities, which have become painfully obvious because of COVID, it’s going to happen at the MCH level.”
Unlike previous maternal and child health assessments, culture was emphasized throughout the project, based on Sa’ah Naaghai Bik’eh Hozhoo, the Navajo idea of health through balance between the individual, family, community and environment.
The 122 adolescents and adults surveyed in February and March — mostly in virtual settings to reduce the spread of COVID-19 after the local outbreak began — answered questions related to cultural teachings, health needs and barriers experienced in accessing services or services that are not currently available, using the Sa’ah Naaghai Bik’eh Hozhoo concepts of thought, body, emotion and environment.
Healthcare providers were similarly surveyed in April and May about health needs, barriers and their suggested priorities.
“It’s a much different report than if the Arizona Department of Health decided to hire an epidemiologist to get permission to get all the Navajo data and write a report,” Teufel-Shone said. “It is a very culturally grounded report, which I think is a huge strength.”
Participants in all three groups said food insecurity, housing, substance use and violence are among the top factors negatively impacting maternal and child health on the Navajo Nation. Adolescents listed safety, expanded healthcare services, access to healthier foods and sustainable land use as factors that would improve their health, while adult participants said leaders and policies should prioritize funding for housing, healthy food options and mental health and substance use treatment. Healthcare providers suggested culturally relevant programming related to prevention, parenting, physical activity and nutrition, as well as efforts to improve food security, home utility connection and economic stability.
Paired with a review of existing data, highlighting factors such as abandoned uranium mines, water and air quality, nutritious food access and overall maternal health, Waters said in many areas, the Navajo Nation is doing well and even exceeding national health goals, but other areas could use additional support.
A mother of two herself, Waters, who is from Shiprock in New Mexico said she knows firsthand the struggle Navajo can families experience as they work to find resources for their children, especially those with unique health needs.
“A lot of the responses that we saw within the community, I see that. I see what the adolescents see, I see what the parents want: land, housing, accessible mental health services. I’ve experienced it, I see it and my hope is that this report will help us to address it,” Waters said.
She is now working to build a coalition to help address the needs shown in the report, such as by setting up data sharing agreements to allow for continuous monitoring of the health mothers and children on the Navajo Nation.
The assessment will also be provided to all 110 Navajo Chapters to help inform their decisions going forward, especially during the ongoing pandemic.
“There are many programs and many workers out there who are working toward improving maternal and child health. That doesn’t stop with this pandemic, just making sure that these types of programs are culturally relevant and they’re working not only just to improve health but overall health, like mental, social, spiritual, emotional health. That’s just who we are on Navajo, that’s what we focus on and that’s what’s being done,” Waters said.
