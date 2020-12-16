Diné College and NAU report shows health needs of Navajo mothers and children

Participants in all three groups said food insecurity, housing, substance use and violence are among the top factors negatively impacting maternal and child health on the Navajo Nation. Adolescents listed safety, expanded healthcare services, access to healthier foods and sustainable land use as factors that would improve their health, while adult participants said leaders and policies should prioritize funding for housing, healthy food options and mental health and substance use treatment. Healthcare providers suggested culturally relevant programming related to prevention, parenting, physical activity and nutrition, as well as efforts to improve food security, home utility connection and economic stability.

Paired with a review of existing data, highlighting factors such as abandoned uranium mines, water and air quality, nutritious food access and overall maternal health, Waters said in many areas, the Navajo Nation is doing well and even exceeding national health goals, but other areas could use additional support.

A mother of two herself, Waters, who is from Shiprock in New Mexico said she knows firsthand the struggle Navajo can families experience as they work to find resources for their children, especially those with unique health needs.