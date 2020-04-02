Digital Town Hall will demand accessible health care during COVID-19 epidemic

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

"Our Lives on the Line," a digital town hall series to share the stories and experiences of Americans affected by the spread of the coronavirus, will hold an Arizona digital town hall Thursday, April 2 at 3 p.m. The town hall will stream on the Facebook page of healthcare advocacy organization Health Care Voter, at www.facebook.com/healthcarevoter/.

The town hall will use participants’ stories to demand that Republicans put health over politics and will feature patient advocate and former Marine Joanna Sweatt, President of Arizona Alliance for Retired Americans Saundra Cole, Senior Partnerships Manager at Families USA Justin Mendoza and health care advocate Steven Gomez.

Health Care Voter began two years ago in an effort to share stories to protect the Affordable Care Act. Its Drive for Our Lives nationwide tour launched more than 170 rallies in 43 states, and hundreds of thousands of engaging online including tweets of support from Leonardo DiCaprio, Nancy Pelosi and Ben Affleck. The bus tour spent a month driving nearly 7,000 miles across the country, rallying in 30 cities and 21 states.