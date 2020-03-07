Dig it: Time for Archaeology Month at the Kaibab National Forest

“So those stumps have become a snapshot of what the forest looked like right around 1900,” he said. “It confirms everything you hear foresters saying: that we had about 10 to 20 trees per acre. What is it today, 400 to 800 trees per acre? Think about all the effects that had on the landscape. There used to be lots of springs around here, flowing water. I think a lot of that got sucked up as a result of the overly dense trees.”

Yet, when Weintraub looks back on the Kaibab, it’s not all cautionary tales about forest health and preservation. He’s been involved in some joyous discoveries in his tenure, ranging from pot sherds that proved an ancestral connection between the ancient Hopis and the people who settled at the base of Bill Williams Mountain, to old loggers’ detritus excavated along old railroad lines and trestles, to the discovery (still under wraps, lest the public risk ruining the ruins) of scores of rock-art panels in the Kanab Creek Wilderness around the Grand Canyon.

One of Weintraub’s fondest memories is the time he received a call from a firefighter working to contain a blaze that threatened the old Hardy Hill railroad area, west of Sitgreaves Mountain. Firefighters had come across an old bottle buried in the earth.

“Normally, I’d leave artifacts there, but this was just too cool,” Weintraub said. “I’d never seen a whole bottle. It was Dr. Kilmer’s Swamp Root Kidney, Liver and Bladder Cure Specific (circa 1870s). Basically, it was snake oil. People drank it because it had alcohol and, maybe, opioids in it. You never know what you’ll find.”

