Dig it: Time for Archaeology Month at the Kaibab National Forest

Petroglyphs, the Instagram posts of an earlier civilization, abound in the Kaibab National Forest. And one of the most popular sites around these parts — for good or ill — is the Keyhole Sink petroglyphs near Parks, which will be featured today on a tour that kicks off the state's annual Archaeology Month.
Go on the short hike this afternoon, and you’ll see an array of rock art panels, petroglyphs carved by the ancient Cohonina people dating a couple of thousand years. The art is a fascinating, if incomplete, snapshot of how the ancients lived, scratched out an epoch ago and preserved for our perusal.
That’s the good part of having such an accessible and significant archaeological site so close to home. The unfortunate part is that, twice since 2011, the area has been defaced by vandals. Thorough restoration has returned the petroglyphs to their original state and, in the past seven years, visitors have respected the site and no further vandalism has occurred.
Still, in more than 30 years as a Kaibab National Forest archaeologist, Neil Weintraub calls the defacement of Keyhole Sink “probably the worst thing I’ve seen in my career.” But there was, as Weintraub said recently at an Archaeology Month lecture in Williams, a happy ending — though, really, it’s not the end because officials hope the site will endure for future generations.
It took a mighty clean-up effort to restore Keyhole Sink, given that the 2011 graffiti scofflaws used aluminum roofing cement and, in 2013, latex-based paint, but a miracle substance known as Elephant Snot, a biodegradable cleanser, got the job done. After the first clean up, Weintraub said, “there was still sort of a sheen on it,” but the new substance employed in 2013 “made it look like it used to look” within 20 minutes.
“You can go there today and check it out,” Weintraub added. “There’s very little residue left.”
Despite such unfortunate incidents, thankfully uncommon, the Kaibab National Forest Service encourages people to engage with the landscape, to seek out the natural wonders of preserved pueblo sites and remnants of turn-of-the-century logging and railroad camps, but to do in a respectful way.
That’s the premise behind Archaeology Month. Activities include the field trips to Keyhole Sink today (and March 14, 21, and 28) and the Stone and Steel Dam in Ash Fork (March 14 and 28), as well as a series of historical lectures in Williams.
And those who missed Weintraub’s summing up of his 33 years as the South Kaibab’s zone archaeologist — he’s retiring in the fall — can catch his lecture tonight at 7 p.m. at the Riordan Mansion State Historical Park in Flagstaff.
Weintraub’s presentation is a fascinating glimpse into both the life of an archaeologist — part Indiana Jones-like sleuthing; part meticulous charting and categorizing — and a look back at the Kaibab’s past and how the land has evolved (again, for good or ill) over the decades and centuries. He’s seen it all, Weintraub has, his career starting when they still cut-and-pasted paper maps and continuing through digitalization, 3-D virtual reality and, now, Lidar (light detection and ranging) mapping.
A theme that runs through the talk is prudent forest management to thin trees. Though it may seem incongruous to lay people, fire, if controlled and contained, can be beneficial and, as Weintraub said, “open up archaeological sites.”
He explained: “Archeologists have tended to say, stay out, don’t mess with those sites. They are just set up there with the density of vegetation and that vegetation may help hide it from people who might vandalize them, but those trees are uprooting a lot of the ruins.”
As examples, Weintraub noted hoe the 2000 Pumpkin Fire, which exposed a prehistoric pueblo that had not been previously known. In trying to suppress the fire, bulldozers amid the tree-lined forest came upon the ruins in what archaeologists believe was a grassland 100 years ago.
“After, you could really start to see what all these pueblos — prehistoric villages on the base of Kendrick Mountain — and the fact that they could all see each other,” Weintraub said. “With all those ponderosas out of the way, the grass was starting to come back and fill in. But, yes, we do see some regeneration with little trees.”
Restoration is another theme, and Weintraub noted the Barney Flat Stump Field, south of Williams, which is on the National Register of Historic Places. After logging completed the first clear-cut of the area in the early 20th Century, regeneration of the flat did not occur.
“So those stumps have become a snapshot of what the forest looked like right around 1900,” he said. “It confirms everything you hear foresters saying: that we had about 10 to 20 trees per acre. What is it today, 400 to 800 trees per acre? Think about all the effects that had on the landscape. There used to be lots of springs around here, flowing water. I think a lot of that got sucked up as a result of the overly dense trees.”
Yet, when Weintraub looks back on the Kaibab, it’s not all cautionary tales about forest health and preservation. He’s been involved in some joyous discoveries in his tenure, ranging from pot sherds that proved an ancestral connection between the ancient Hopis and the people who settled at the base of Bill Williams Mountain, to old loggers’ detritus excavated along old railroad lines and trestles, to the discovery (still under wraps, lest the public risk ruining the ruins) of scores of rock-art panels in the Kanab Creek Wilderness around the Grand Canyon.
One of Weintraub’s fondest memories is the time he received a call from a firefighter working to contain a blaze that threatened the old Hardy Hill railroad area, west of Sitgreaves Mountain. Firefighters had come across an old bottle buried in the earth.
“Normally, I’d leave artifacts there, but this was just too cool,” Weintraub said. “I’d never seen a whole bottle. It was Dr. Kilmer’s Swamp Root Kidney, Liver and Bladder Cure Specific (circa 1870s). Basically, it was snake oil. People drank it because it had alcohol and, maybe, opioids in it. You never know what you’ll find.”