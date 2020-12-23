Development year in review: COVID-19 stalls affordability efforts during booming market

Affordable housing emergency resolution to spur further action With a 5-2 vote, the Flagstaff City Council declared an affordable housing emergency in Flag…

A majority on Council chose to exempt affordable housing projects from certain new regulations on high occupancy developments. And Council voted to pass an affordable housing emergency resolution that mandated the development of a new and cohesive plan to address the problem.

Market rises

The housing market in Flagstaff was gangbusters this year. Throughout the year, Flagstaff realtors saw higher than normal numbers of home sales as well as significantly higher prices for those homes.

By June of this year alone, 15 homes in the Flagstaff metro area were sold for over a million dollars.

According to ReMax Peak Properties, those market conditions only continued into the late summer and fall, which may be considered one of the hottest quarters in Flagstaff of all-time. From July 1 through September 30, there were 484 single family homes sold with the median price for those homes at $519,770. That price represents a $72,000 increase from the same time just one year ago, according to ReMax.

New regulations

This year saw the passage of several new regulations designed to give the city more control over student-focused housing developments.