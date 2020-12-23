Development year in review: COVID-19 stalls affordability efforts during booming market

In the midst of COVID-19, Flagstaff saw issues of affordable housing become even more pressing, while the city saw a booming real estate market.
Affordable housing
After the Flagstaff City Council formed a commission dedicated to working on issues of affordable housing in November of last year, one might have hoped more progress would be made on the problem by the end of 2020.
But for several reasons, including a global pandemic and economic downturn, that largely wasn’t the case.
The housing commission pushed the council to place a housing bond on the ballot for the November election. The bond, which could have been a resurrection of the failed 2018 housing bond, could be used to fund housing solutions in Flagstaff. But once COVID-19 forced many residents out of work or cut their hours, the council felt it would be inappropriate to ask residents to approve bonds.
The virus also limited the work of city commissions as meetings were canceled and put on hold.
Housing emergency
Still, the issue of affordable housing was not ignored by local leaders and policymakers this year.
The issue was often brought up by local candidates throughout the general election, but it was paired with a concern over too much development in the city.
A majority on Council chose to exempt affordable housing projects from certain new regulations on high occupancy developments. And Council voted to pass an affordable housing emergency resolution that mandated the development of a new and cohesive plan to address the problem.
Market rises
The housing market in Flagstaff was gangbusters this year. Throughout the year, Flagstaff realtors saw higher than normal numbers of home sales as well as significantly higher prices for those homes.
By June of this year alone, 15 homes in the Flagstaff metro area were sold for over a million dollars.
According to ReMax Peak Properties, those market conditions only continued into the late summer and fall, which may be considered one of the hottest quarters in Flagstaff of all-time. From July 1 through September 30, there were 484 single family homes sold with the median price for those homes at $519,770. That price represents a $72,000 increase from the same time just one year ago, according to ReMax.
New regulations
This year saw the passage of several new regulations designed to give the city more control over student-focused housing developments.
The changes create a new designation for those developments based on the design and layout of the structure. If the new project is designated a “high-occupancy” housing project, it may be restricted to be built in only some parts of Flagstaff.
The project would also go through a higher than normal review process.
Student housing
As COVID-19 impacted Northern Arizona University and Coconino Community College, newly built student housing developments found themselves working to keep rooms occupied and tenants on their books.
As the semester neared its start, property managers such as American Campus Communities worked to ensure not only that their developments were COVID safe but also that tenants and their families felt living in them was safe.
But where those measures failed, companies were not above using more questionable tactics to keep revenue flowing. International students who were unable to travel to NAU due to travel restrictions said they found it nearly impossible to get out of leases at Fremont Station and The Jack, being forced to pay hundreds of dollars for rooms they were unable to live in.
Schultz Meadow
Flagstaff voters will be waiting until 2022 to weigh in on whether the city should develop a parcel of land at the corner of Fort Valley Road and Schultz Pass Road. The city had planned on building affordable housing on the 3-acre city-owned property.
The Save Schultz Meadow group was collecting signatures for a citizens initiative asking residents to preserve the land as permanent open space. But the group opted to hold off on submitting the initiative in order to gather additional signatures.
Kachina Highlands
Although a final outcome on the project won’t be determined until next year after the Coconino County Board of Supervisors postponed the public hearing, the Kachina Highlands development was came up for discussion this year.
The project, proposed by Scottsdale-based developer Arcadia Capital Group, would encompass close to 40 acres and bring 173 lots of single-family homes and duplexes.
But more than 70 people tuned in to the virtual meeting in November and expressed concerns about the development, especially regarding traffic issues.
New apartment
Chicago-based Brinshore Development began work on a new mixed income apartment building. Out of the 77 units the project will bring, 68 will be designated as affordable while nine will be rented at market-rate prices.
Those affordable units will target residents making between 40% and 60% area median income. For a family of four, that would equate to an annual income of between about $31,700 and $45,120.
The project is slated to be fully completed by fall of 2021.
Rezoning request
In September, council approved a requested rezoning for a new project on a 13-acre piece of land on the northeast corner of Butler and Fourth Street.
The project, dubbed Flagstaff at Fourth, will include one 6,000-square-foot commercial building. The three apartment buildings will be four stories, with the largest units being only two bedrooms and two baths.
There will be 288 units in all.
State trust land
Scottsdale-based Symmetry Companies purchased just over 400 acres of state trust land in Flagstaff for $10.5 million in November. The land is located south of Interstate 40 and spans an area just northwest of Pine Canyon, another development owned and managed by Symmetry.
The land also sits directly in the path of the future J.W. Powell Boulevard extension, which will eventually connect to an extended South Fourth Street. That project was approved by voters in 2018.
The large swath of land around the future extension of J.W. Powell, once developed, could increase the city’s size by almost a third.