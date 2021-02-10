Development near Babbitt house shows historic preservation code lacking, community members say

“It's such an amazing historical resource. And I know we're running out of them, like we are rapidly running out of historic resources in Flagstaff,” Tucker said.

She added she adamantly believes the issues of historic preservation and providing more affordable housing units can work hand in hand.

In the meantime, Tucker and Hayward have been doing what they can to preserve the home and speaking to officials with the Foundation of Senior Living about what can be done.

No one with the Foundation of Senior Living was available for an interview with the Arizona Daily Sun before publication, but Hayward said based on his discussions with the organization, it may be too late to change the design of the project to preserve the home in its current location.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

That’s not something Tucker is ready to accept, however.

“I haven't completely lost hope of keeping it on site. And I'm going to keep all my energy focused on that until [there is no other option],” Tucker said. “If it doesn't work, right, if come the 11th hour, there's no hope, then we got to try to get that building to move.”