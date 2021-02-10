Development near Babbitt house shows historic preservation code lacking, community members say

A proposed development in downtown Flagstaff is highlighting the need for additional protections for historic buildings in the city’s code.
That’s according to community member Dawn Tucker and David Hayward, who chairs the city’s Historic Preservation Commission.
The development in question is a project by the Foundation of Senior Living, which is hoping to bring workforce housing and affordable senior housing to the former Catholic school parcel.
Hayward said he thinks it’s an admirable project, one that is providing the kind of units that Flagstaff desperately needs.
But Hayward said under the current plan, the project is also threatening to demolish one of the city’s most historic structures: the David Babbitt house, which has stood since about the late 1880s.
David Babbitt and his brothers were instrumental in making Flagstaff into what it is today and occupied the large white home at the corner of West Dale Avenue and North Beaver Street until his death in 1929.
The house was then occupied by other members of the Babbitt family until the 1950s when it was purchased by the Catholic Church and used as a Catholic Retreat Center, Tucker said.
Hayward and Tucker both said they want to see the development continue but hope it can be adjusted to preserve the Babbitt house.
“It's such an amazing historical resource. And I know we're running out of them, like we are rapidly running out of historic resources in Flagstaff,” Tucker said.
She added she adamantly believes the issues of historic preservation and providing more affordable housing units can work hand in hand.
In the meantime, Tucker and Hayward have been doing what they can to preserve the home and speaking to officials with the Foundation of Senior Living about what can be done.
No one with the Foundation of Senior Living was available for an interview with the Arizona Daily Sun before publication, but Hayward said based on his discussions with the organization, it may be too late to change the design of the project to preserve the home in its current location.
That’s not something Tucker is ready to accept, however.
“I haven't completely lost hope of keeping it on site. And I'm going to keep all my energy focused on that until [there is no other option],” Tucker said. “If it doesn't work, right, if come the 11th hour, there's no hope, then we got to try to get that building to move.”
If moving the 7,000-square-foot structure is the only way to preserve it, doing so would not be easy. Tucker said such a task could cost as much as $400,000, and where that money would come from is not clear.
“I don't have $400,000, you know -- that would have to be a public fundraising effort,” Tucker said.
But for both Tucker and Hayward, finding a way to move the structure misses the point.
Historic structures should not simply be valued because they are old, Hayward said, but rather because they help shape and define their surrounding neighborhood. And in that way, both Tucker and Hayward said moving the structure is almost as bad as seeing it demolished.
Hayward said the Babbitt house's situation should send a real message to both Flagstaff’s leaders and the community that the city needs additional protections for historic buildings in its zoning code.
“What I'm starting to feel is that we shouldn't, as a community, be dependent on the goodwill of developers, whether they are profit or not for profit, or the interest in volunteers to save these structures,” Hayward said. “We should have public policies in place just like so many other towns in Arizona do that say, you know, this is important.”
The city does have some language in its code to help preserve historic buildings, but the code does little to prevent the demolition of a historic building. Indeed, the code does more to regulate changes to standing buildings, keeping historic buildings in their original state, than it does to actually keep them standing, Hayward said.
If a developer wants to demolish a historic structure, the code only mandates that a report documenting the building’s history be produced.
Hayward said the Historic Preservation Commission reviewed and approved the report for this project last month.
“This should be a real slap in the face, like a real wake-up call. And it should force us to make some changes to the way that we deal with historic buildings in this town. If a bulldozer goes to that house, if everyone has to see that house ripped down, then I hope […] it'll lead to some stronger language in our zoning code,” Tucker said.
During a discussion between Flagstaff City Council and city planning staff last month, historic preservation language was recently moved up in the priority list to be reviewed within the zoning code.
That work by staff is primarily meant to fix some discrepancies within that section of zoning code, but it could provide the opportunity to include some additional historic preservation language.