Development agreement challenges new student-focused project, neighbors say

Nearly a year after a developer dropped a proposed student housing project at the intersection of Lone Tree and J.W. Powell Boulevard, a new project has taken its place.
But the development, proposed by southern California developer Valeo on property owned by Pine Canyon, has proven just as controversial with neighbors as the previous project.
Flagstaff city staff say the project is in line with the area's zoning code and thus has no need to go before the planning and zoning commission or the Flagstaff City Council. An online community meeting for neighbors concerned about the project this past week was held.
The student-focused project, called Towns on Lone Tree, would be made up of 51 buildings containing 222 units and 794 beds, according to city staff. To accommodate the residents, the development would also contain 533 parking spaces.
However, that is one sticking point for residents of the neighboring Pinnacle Pines neighborhood, who worry that with 261 fewer parking spaces than there are beds, many residents of the new project might end up parking in their neighborhood and at a nearby city trailhead.
Mary Norton, a resident of Pinnacle Pines who sits on the board of the neighborhood's HOA, said the community has very narrow streets and has struggled with parking for its own residents in the past.
And because parking in not permitted on the nearest surrounding roads, including J.W. Powell Boulevard, Lone Tree and Zuni Drive, residents would begin clogging their streets with parked vehicles.
“The second issue is obviously the traffic that it will bring on in that area. That section of Lone Tree is currently rated an ‘F' in its ability to handle future development,” Norton said. “So Lone Tree would definitely be overloaded with this development.”
During a community meeting held online this week, city traffic engineer Jeffrey Bauman said based on the traffic impact analysis and their experience with other student-focused developments, many residents opt not to bring cars and instead travel via bike, walking or using public transit.
Because of those and other factors, Bauman said the impact the new development will have on increasing traffic will not be as drastic as neighbors fear.
But beyond the impacts to traffic and parking, Norton and her neighbors believe there is a larger reason the development should not be permitted to move forward.
The development is planned for property owned by Pine Canyon, which has an agreement with the city of Flagstaff. Neighbors assert the current project is not permitted within that development agreement.
Similar concerns torpedoed the last project planned for the area in 2019. That project, which in design was very similar to the current proposed development, appeared before the council. City staff suggested the appearance so the developer could submit an amendment to the agreement Pine Canyon has with the city in order to address ambiguous language within the agreement.
However, once the city council saw the amendment, some members wondered if Pine Canyon might agree to other changes that could benefit the city in exchange for the developer’s requests, and in the end, the project was dropped.
Norton said the city should, at minimum, be going through the same process as last time, asking for an amendment to the development agreement with Pine Canyon before any project can move forward.
“Because there’s so much confusion with this development agreement and zoning ordinance and other issues, we feel that the planning department and the city needs to do the right thing and take a look at this in a deeper way,” Norton said.
City Planning Director Tiffany Antol said this time is different. For one, the city cannot force Pine Canyon to change the agreement, and there is not the same ambiguity with the current project's compatibility with the development agreement.
In 2019, ambiguous language in the agreement led to questions about whether the project was required to be condominiums. Antol also said staff were unsure if the previous project's four-story buildings would have been allowed.
But neither of those issues appear to pose problems this time around with the current proposal limited to one-, two- and three-story structures.
Norton said she and her neighbors are hoping the project ends up before the city council so they can make their case, but residents of Pinnacle Pines have hired an attorney, who sent a letter to the city outlining their position this week.
