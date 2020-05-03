Development agreement challenges new student-focused project, neighbors say

However, once the city council saw the amendment, some members wondered if Pine Canyon might agree to other changes that could benefit the city in exchange for the developer’s requests, and in the end, the project was dropped.

Norton said the city should, at minimum, be going through the same process as last time, asking for an amendment to the development agreement with Pine Canyon before any project can move forward.

“Because there’s so much confusion with this development agreement and zoning ordinance and other issues, we feel that the planning department and the city needs to do the right thing and take a look at this in a deeper way,” Norton said.

City Planning Director Tiffany Antol said this time is different. For one, the city cannot force Pine Canyon to change the agreement, and there is not the same ambiguity with the current project's compatibility with the development agreement.

In 2019, ambiguous language in the agreement led to questions about whether the project was required to be condominiums. Antol also said staff were unsure if the previous project's four-story buildings would have been allowed.

But neither of those issues appear to pose problems this time around with the current proposal limited to one-, two- and three-story structures.

Norton said she and her neighbors are hoping the project ends up before the city council so they can make their case, but residents of Pinnacle Pines have hired an attorney, who sent a letter to the city outlining their position this week.

