'Detention is not good for kids': How Coconino County is doing things differently for Flagstaff youth

This past year, Coconino County Juvenile Court didn’t send any kids to the department of corrections, as the average population of young people in detention locally dropped from averages of 16 to 20 teens per day to just 2.5 per day for all of 2021.

That’s according to juvenile court director Casie Lightfoot, who added that the results come down to the entire juvenile court system choosing a new, evidence-based approach. It's an approach centered on helping families and kids to find support and resources before crimes are committed.

“Right now we’re getting referrals from the police and from schools, but we want families to come in if they’re struggling with something before police are involved,” said Israel Garcia, the deputy director of juvenile court.

At Hope Receiving Center (which is housed in and staffed by Coconino County Juvenile Court) families can connect with support groups, parenting classes and family-strengthening training.

“The priority now is evidence-based,” explained Angela Kircher, a juvenile judge at Coconino County Juvenile Court. “We don’t do things because it feels right or because we’ve always done it this way. We’re doing things with a basis in research that takes into account how the brain develops and how we shouldn’t be treating kids like adults, and why kids are so impulsive, and why people can’t use their frontal lobe when they’re dysregulated. They cannot make logical decisions a lot of times.”

Hope Center hosts classes designed to help engage parts of the brain that don’t function well in times of extreme stress or hardship. Among those class offerings are yoga, meditation services, coping skills training and individual counseling.

“Parents can bring their kids. We provide babysitting. Parents can enjoy a yoga class, learn some skills for re-regulating. Our hope is that they can go home with those skill sets.” Lightfoot said. “If we help make our kids feel whole, and their families feel whole and supported, they feel connected to our community. There’s less offending on the community when you have that connection. So the healthier we can help our kids be, the healthier our community will be.”

The other change in approach is clear the moment you walk in the doors at either the juvenile court or the neighboring Hope Receiving Center and detention facility. It is unlike the experience of entering a typical detention facility or courthouse. There is a metal detector and security, but they spill out into a welcoming lobby where a smiling receptionist in a white fedora sits a short distance away from a bright, splashy mural by a local artist.

“Anyone who comes through our doors, we just assume that they have a history of adversity,” Lightfoot said. “If you can kind of meet people where they’re at, we’ve just noticed that there’s a huge difference in that. So we’ve put a huge focus on de-institutionalizing our center from our library to our courtroom.”

In the Coconino County Juvenile Courtroom, the judge is seated lower to the ground than they might be traditionally. Wood benches sit under walls lined with color photographs of trees, streams, and fields.

The center itself was once an unused detention center. Now, it’s got the feeling and décor of a trendy coffee shop -- complete with a living wall, high bar-style seating, cozy rugs, plush furniture and lighting that reads more “industrial chic” than “repurposed jail.”

“Maybe somebody’s parents have been incarcerated. Police patrol their neighborhood,” Kircher said.

Because the center hopes to address the root causes of juvenile offenses and delinquencies, it’s critical to the center that services are offered in a comfortable and nonthreatening location.

“My opinion is that if we can create -- or at least foster -- healthy, happy, safe families, our community will follow and it will look like our community is a bigger picture of all the families in it. The gut reaction used to be, ‘You messed up again, get in detention.’ We’re not working on those gut reactions anymore. We’re saying with this family, ‘What is the past trauma? How have we been dealing with this past trauma? How should we be dealing with this past trauma and how are we going to go forward?’” Kircher said.

Leading the way

Coconino County is on track to become the home of the first trauma-informed court center in the state. Each staff member has received more than 200 hours of trauma response training, according to Lightfoot. She says every time a young person or a family walks through the door, the staff automatically assume they’ve experienced adversity, and work to start from a place of compassion.

That goes for teens who have committed crimes and are being adjudicated too.

“Let’s say a kid is referred for domestic violence," Kircher explained. "What happens is they really need to be removed from the home because the electricity is in the air ... in the past what they would do is they would bring that child to detention. The child would spend the night in detention, the next morning they would have a hearing, and they’re usually released to their family. What we can do now is offer that child a bed in the Hope Center for the night.

She added: "It’s not locked. It’s a safe place. It lets the family cool down. It avoids incarceration and institutionalization. You can imagine being a 13- or 14-year-old and being locked in a cell. It’s just not good for kids."

She emphasized that her first priority is always the safety and well-being of Flagstaff as a whole.

“If we have somebody who is dangerous and shouldn’t be in the community or needs work before they can return to the community, we do keep them in detention," she said. "With the vast majority of kids that are coming in, they’re more of a danger to themselves. They’re engaging in risky behavior.”

An outdoor yard at the center is showered in sunlight and dotted with potted plants. A man-sized monarch butterfly soars across a red brick wall. Between lawn furniture, some handmade by juvenile court staff, are corn hole boards and oversized Connect Four decks.

Staff said they are hoping to build up more than furniture, and grow more than succulents and spider plants in this environment.

“I believe you can absolutely support a kid and still hold them accountable. Teach accountability. At the same time, you’re investing in them as a person,” Lightfoot said. “It’s not that people don’t want to do better. It’s that people are just in crisis and don’t have the right tools or don’t know where to go. We want to help them because that’s our strength. We thrive at that.”

Garcia has worked in the adult detention and probation system for more than a decade. He said investing in kids who have made mistakes can be extremely valuable.

“You can’t treat kids like mini adults. When you look at the science of things, their brains are still developing. If you’re not providing the basics -- safety, home, food -- they’re not going to learn. They’re not going to grow. So we’re working on providing those things for them so they can grow into responsible productive adults,” Garcia said.

Right now, the county juvenile court is working to raise awareness about its community diversion and deflection program, and encourages more families to drop in and get help if they need it.

“People leave lighter,” said Cydney Boyer, the program and treatment division manager. “They seem lighter. We do have a post survey and we do ask. We’ve never had anyone say that it didn’t help.”