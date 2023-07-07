Even after several days of high temperatures and windy weather, three managed fires on the Kaibab National Forest continue to grow slowly or not at all.

Fire officials working the fires say they will continue to manage the fires with red flag conditions in mind.

Crews and an incident meteorologist are collecting localized data to track and predict wind speed and direction, high and low temperatures, and maximum and minimum humidity at multiple times throughout the day and night.

This information is allowing fire managers to strategize what actions to take, where and when, ensuring they are staying ahead of the fires and are able to influence growth.

The Ridge Fire south east of Tusayan is now at 4,291 acres and growing slowly within the containment area.

Meanwhile, the Hull Fire just south of Grand Canyon National Park has seen no growth, remaining at about 1,491 acres.

On the North Rim, the Three Lakes Fire has grown to about 5,146 acres and continues to expand slowly within the planned area.

During the management of these fires, crews have used back-burning to keep the fires within the containment areas.