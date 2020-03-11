Despite low risk of coronavirus infection, County Supervisor Parks isolates himself

Coconino County Board of Supervisor Jim Parks has isolated himself from the community after possibly coming into contact with the coronavirus on a lobbying trip to Washington D.C.

Parks announced he had decided to isolate himself during a Coconino County Board Meeting focusing on the coronavirus on Tuesday. Parks said he shook hands with U.S. Congressman Paul Gosar, who has also self-isolated himself after confirming he had met with a patient who has contracted the coronavirus. County health officials told Parks that his case is considered “low risk” because Gosar has not shown any symptoms at this time.

Gosar said he met someone at the Conservative Political Action Committee in Maryland last month who has now been hospitalized for COVID-19. On March 8, Gosar said he would remain at his home in Arizona for 14 days to see if any coronavirus symptoms emerge, but said neither he nor his staff had exhibited symptoms.

Parks appeared by phone at the meeting and later told the Arizona Daily Sun that he is not sick, nor is he showing any symptoms similar to respiratory illness. His decision was purely precautionary.

“If there was even a very slim chance that I could pass that on to someone, I wanted to isolate myself. That’s what I’ve done,” Parks said.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-810-7370 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}