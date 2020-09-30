Desert Financial donates $10,000 to Assistance League of Flagstaff

Last week, Desert Financial Credit Union delivered a $10,000 donation to the Assistance League of Flagstaff to help the organization fund programs including Operation School Bell, Kiddie Closet, Sharon Manor and Northern Arizona Resource Center.

The local nonprofit typically funds these programs using proceeds from the sale of clothes and other items at its thrift shop, Cedar Closet. The donation was part of Desert Financial’s Random Acts of Kindness program, which surprises nonprofits and people with gifts and kind gestures to spread goodwill and lend a helping hand.

“As our service areas broaden with online account opening and a statewide charter, we’re finding ways to invest in local communities outside of the Valley that have fewer opportunities for corporate sponsors,” said Jeff Meshey, Desert Financial President and CEO. “We’re glad to help the Assistance League of Flagstaff deliver comfort and care to hospital personnel, children, families and domestic abuse survivors.”

The credit union plans to expand to northern Arizona within the next 12 to 18 months and is therefore looking to build relationships with local communities.

“We’re thrilled and humbled to receive this generous gift from Desert Financial,” said ALF President Joyce Taylor. “One of the most important things we do is offer a sense of respect to those less fortunate. We give assistance to people in our community who are in need of clothing and other items — this simple act gives people a sense of dignity.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0