Coconino and Maricopa county sheriff’s personnel recovered on Tuesday the body of a kayaker who is believed to have drowned in Lake Mary the day prior.

Coconino County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Jon Paxton said the 25-year-old Flagstaff resident was located by members of the Maricopa County Dive Team, which was assisting Coconino in the search, at about 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Paxton said officials would not be releasing the man’s identity per his family’s wishes.

At approximately 6:45 p.m. on Monday, the Coconino County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) received reports of a man who had fallen out of his kayak on the south end of the Upper Lake Mary Narrows, south of Flagstaff.

The man fell from the kayak and did not resurface from the water, reports say.

It is believed the man did not know how to swim and was not wearing a life jacket, according to CCSO reports.

Deputies immediately began searching the water, utilizing kayaks from parties on scene as well as wading and swimming into the water Monday night.

The CCSO Search and Rescue Unit was mobilized and continued search efforts late into the evening hours Monday with no success in locating the victim, and the search continued throughout Tuesday.

The body of the kayaker has been transported to the Coconino County Medical Examiner’s Office.