Denetsosie Gishie, Fredericks, Gilmore to join FUSD board for next term

Dorothy Denetsosie Gishie and incumbents Christine Fredericks and Carole Gilmore have been elected to four-year terms on the Flagstaff Unified School District Governing Board.
They will join Anne Dunno and Carol Haden, whose terms end in 2022, to make up the five-person board that oversees FUSD operations.
Of the four candidates competing for the three positions, Denetsosie Gishie secured the most votes at more than 20,000, or 27.79%, followed by Gilmore at 26.47% and Fredericks at 26.12%. Northern Arizona University student and Flagstaff High School alumnus Makaius Marks, 19, fell behind the other three candidates with 19.63% of votes.
Denetsosie Gishe said she was humbled by the results and is looking forward to begin meeting with different constituent groups before officially joining the board in January.
“A lot of people kept saying, ‘You’ll get it, you’ll get it,’ but I didn’t realize I would get the most votes,” said Denetsosie Gishe, who will fill the seat vacated by Kara Kelty. “There’s a lot our parents and our voters within the school district want to change and I’m excited about all of that, but along with that it also comes with the work and I look forward to how all that is going to unfold. But I’m very excited and very humbled by the support.”
Denetsosie Gishe is a 33-year Flagstaff resident and an FUSD parent. She has worked as a counselor, social worker and program manager at Native Americans for Community Action (NACA) for three decades and ran for the school board in the hopes of addressing the district’s diversity and accessibility issues.
“I will do everything I can to be a representative for all our students and our schools,” she said Wednesday.
The upcoming term will be Fredericks’ third and Gilmore’s second. Fredericks has lived in Flagstaff for 16 years and was a teacher for 14 years, half of which were spent at Tuba City High School as an English teacher. Gilmore, who was first elected to the board in 2016, grew up in Flagstaff and graduated from Flagstaff High School. She has decades of experience as a teacher and educational administrator and supervisor.
Fredericks said the school board election was clearly a hot issue this year, pointing to the high number of votes received by school board candidates this year, most of which surpassed those received for each of the two Flagstaff mayoral candidates, as well as the Flagstaff City Council candidates. Paul Deasy received 15,103 votes for mayor, while more than 19,000 votes each were cast Fredericks, Gilmore and Denetsosie Gishe.
She said she hopes community members will be more willing to work alongside the board in the coming months on the school district’s most pressing issue: getting kids back in school.
“I hope that we can come together, that some of the hate can stop and that parents become a little bit more patient with everything that’s going on,” Fredericks said. “The board is doing everything it can to make sure that all students are taken care of. Some things are out of our control, but those things that are within our control, we absolutely need to do better. And I think we have done better from when this thing started in the spring, but there’s always room to grow.”
Williams USD
Three spots on the Williams Unified School District Governing Board were also up for election this year: Leah Payne, Carla Dent and Herman Nixon have all been reelected.
Payne had 30.1% of the votes, totaling 1,541, while Dent had 29.39% and Nixon had 22.5%. Patrick Lucus had only 18.01%, falling behind Nixon by 230 of the total 5,120 votes.
Kaitlin Olson can be reached at the office at kolson@azdailysun.com or by phone at (928) 556-2253.
