Denetsosie Gishie, Fredericks, Gilmore to join FUSD board for next term

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“I will do everything I can to be a representative for all our students and our schools,” she said Wednesday.

The upcoming term will be Fredericks’ third and Gilmore’s second. Fredericks has lived in Flagstaff for 16 years and was a teacher for 14 years, half of which were spent at Tuba City High School as an English teacher. Gilmore, who was first elected to the board in 2016, grew up in Flagstaff and graduated from Flagstaff High School. She has decades of experience as a teacher and educational administrator and supervisor.

Fredericks said the school board election was clearly a hot issue this year, pointing to the high number of votes received by school board candidates this year, most of which surpassed those received for each of the two Flagstaff mayoral candidates, as well as the Flagstaff City Council candidates. Paul Deasy received 15,103 votes for mayor, while more than 19,000 votes each were cast Fredericks, Gilmore and Denetsosie Gishe.

She said she hopes community members will be more willing to work alongside the board in the coming months on the school district’s most pressing issue: getting kids back in school.