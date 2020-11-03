Democrats Horstman, Ryan, Begay take Coconino County Supervisor seats

He is also looking forward to meeting the new additions to the board and completing a county orientation alongside of them -- which he said is a nice way to keep track of things that are happening in every county department.

“We’ll be launching into those type of efforts, bringing the new board members up to speed so they get to understand the function of county government, what we do and what our budgets are to see the broader picture, and then with that begin to explore what other concepts they are bringing in: what do they bring, what do we have and what can we bring together as a board for the sake of the community,” Ryan said.

Lifelong Coconino County resident Democrat Judy Begay from Coal Mine Mesa surpassed Republican Thorpe, Legislative District 6’s current representative by more than 2,000 votes for the District 4 seat vacated by retired Flagstaff cowboy Jim Parks.

Though Thorpe has more experience in government, Begay has 45 years of experience in human health management, infrastructure, public schools and higher education, affordable housing and veteran support roles she intends to use to represent District 4, which covers the eastern part of the county from Cow Springs to Forest Lakes.

Begay was unavailable for comment Tuesday night.

Kaitlin Olson can be reached at the office at kolson@azdailysun.com or by phone at (928) 556-2253.

