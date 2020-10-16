The Coconino County African Diaspora Advisory Council is hosting a free, virtual Democracy in Action Voter Town Hall Monday, Oct. 19 from 6-7 p.m.

The event is an opportunity for Coconino County residents to learn about safeguards to ensure their right to vote and the voting process is secure. County Recorder Patty Hansen will present on the elections calendar, voting options and procedures, what documents are required to vote and other resources for residents.

“Democracy in Action means exercising our rights, and voting is a right that we must exercise," Breyaunna Smith, Chair of the African Diaspora Advisory Council said in a news release. “At this town hall, we look forward to providing information that voters need, and we hope all residents of the County will join us.”

The event is free and open to the public and will feature contests and prizes for those who join. The public can join the Zoom event at https://zoom.us/j/95985357187 or dial in to 669-900-6833 or 833-548-0282 and enter Webinar ID: 959 8535 7187. The event will also be live-streamed on the Coconino County YouTube page at www.youtube.com/user/coconinocnty.

For more information on the African Diaspora Advisory Council, visit www.coconino.az.gov/93/African-Diaspora-Advisory-Council. Coconino County election information for Coconino County can be found at www.coconino.az.gov/195/Elections.

