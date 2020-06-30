Delta Dental supports northern Arizona oral health

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Flagstaff's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In its recently released Community Impact Report, the Delta Dental Institute calculated its companies donated more than $76.3 million in direct and in-kind community outreach nationwide in 2019, including $1.15 million to over 100 organizations in Arizona.

“We are committed to helping uninsured and underserved communities all across the state have access to oral health services they need for a healthy smile,” said Delta Dental of Arizona President and CEO Allan Allford.

Oral health education and services were provided in all Arizona counties, including several beneficiaries in northern Arizona.

Flagstaff Medical Center received a grant for use in purchasing toothbrush kits and instructing parents and children who have disabling conditions that inhibit their ability to use a regular toothbrush. The NAU Kiddie Clinic received funding needed to transport children from Beaver Creek School to the NAU School of Hygiene for dental care. North Country HealthCare received support for its screening and fluoride applications as part of pediatric and obstetric appointments.

Delta Dental also supported the Verde Valley Medical Center’s Healthy Families Home Visiting Program, River Cities United Way in Mohave and La Paz counties and Cancer Support Community North’s Oral Health for Cancer Care program.

