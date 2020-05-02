Delta Dental donates $100,000 in COVID-19 aid to northern AZ health centers
0 comments

Delta Dental donates $100,000 in COVID-19 aid to northern AZ health centers

  • 0

Delta Dental of Arizona has provided $500,000 in COVID-19 aid to Arizona’s 23 federally qualified health centers, including the five in northern Arizona.

Allan Allford, CEO of Delta Dental of Arizona and Chair of the Delta Dental of Arizona Foundation said in a press release the unrestricted funds can help these health centers alleviate the burden of the pandemic.

North Country Healthcare in Flagstaff has received $35,000, Tuba City Regional Health Care $20,000, Canyonlands Community Health Care in Page $30,000, Creek Valley Hospital Clinic in Colorado City $10,000 and Community Health Center of Yavapai in Prescott $20,000.

It is the first time the Delta Dental Foundation has donated a gift this large for medical purposes.

“In unprecedented times, we feel the need for unprecedented actions. It’s simply the right thing to do to help these organizations that are shouldering a tremendous responsibility to help their patients,” Allford said.

For more information on the Delta Dental of Arizona Foundation, visit deltadentalaz.com/foundation.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News