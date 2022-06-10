Delivery surcharge coming to offset rising supply chain costs

Due to recent global events affecting the oil and gas markets and the price of fuel for our fleet and supply of products, the surcharge is being added to help offset increased fuel costs without disrupting the delivery of your Daily Sun newspaper. This fee will be applied to subscribers in all markets.

How much is the fee?

• $3 per month for Sunday Only subscribers

• $5 per month for all other frequencies.

The surcharge will be in place until September and will be applied to your account each month beginning in June and ending in September, on or around the 20th of the month. You have the option to pay the surcharge in advance or you will see a commensurate decrease in subscription duration.

A portion of this surcharge will go to your carrier and a portion will also help offset the rise in supply chain costs that include paper, ink, and shipping.

For more information, contact the cell center at 1-877-810-7370.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0