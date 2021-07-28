Delgadillo hired as Flagstaff defensive coordinator

“There’s just so many pieces to being a head coach. I thought I could do all of it, and I really think I could if I had to. But I looked at my staff and just made a simple comment, kind of alluding to the fact that he could do it. And he said, ‘Coach, I’m ready whenever,” and it got started from there,” Manning said.

Since working together years back on JV, the pair’s defensive schemes mirror each other’s. They both want their athletes to play fast, relying on their technique and practice to allow them to “not have to think too much” and react to the offense on instinct.

Having similar mindsets has made Delgadillo’s transition to the new job smoother.

“He’s the head coach, so I’d want to run what he wants to anyway, but I like this defense. It’s not like I’m coming into the position where I disagree with what’s being run. It makes sense to me,” Delgadillo said.

The 2021 high school football season is approaching, with team camp in a couple weeks and the first game set to kick off at Peoria High School on Sept. 3. Delgadillo is beginning to cement a defensive playbook for the unit that both he and Manning believe will play a major part in the Eagles’ success this year.