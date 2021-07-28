Delgadillo hired as Flagstaff defensive coordinator

It seemed like just a matter of time to the Flagstaff football coaching staff that Andres Delgadillo would step into the role of defensive coordinator. Following similar career paths that have crossed several times, Delgadillo and head coach Sean Manning have connected on many occasions.
Delgadillo was officially promoted to the coordinator job in June, helping Manning -- also new in his role as head coach -- delegate responsibility on defense.
The coaches have worked together in very similar roles since the early 2010s. Delgadillo was the head junior varsity coach in 2014, giving Manning a shot as an assistant on that team. When he had to walk away in the middle of that season due to other work responsibilities, Manning took over. Inversely, when Manning was promoted to defensive coordinator years ago, Delgadillo was hired as the defensive backs coach.
Delgadillo said he is excited to have settled into his new role with the Eagles.
“It’s a lot of responsibility, a lot more on your shoulders. But all that is part of the game, the love of football and wanting to be successful and help these kids grow,” Delgadillo said.
The promotion makes things easier for the whole top end of the coaching staff. Manning, formerly in the defensive coordinator role, wants to take a more active role in college recruiting for his players, game management and the other responsibilities necessary as head coach. Having Delgadillo, who he trusts implicitly and runs a near-perfect resemblance of Manning’s defensive playbook, made the choice of a defensive coordinator simple.
“There’s just so many pieces to being a head coach. I thought I could do all of it, and I really think I could if I had to. But I looked at my staff and just made a simple comment, kind of alluding to the fact that he could do it. And he said, ‘Coach, I’m ready whenever,” and it got started from there,” Manning said.
Since working together years back on JV, the pair’s defensive schemes mirror each other’s. They both want their athletes to play fast, relying on their technique and practice to allow them to “not have to think too much” and react to the offense on instinct.
Having similar mindsets has made Delgadillo’s transition to the new job smoother.
“He’s the head coach, so I’d want to run what he wants to anyway, but I like this defense. It’s not like I’m coming into the position where I disagree with what’s being run. It makes sense to me,” Delgadillo said.
The 2021 high school football season is approaching, with team camp in a couple weeks and the first game set to kick off at Peoria High School on Sept. 3. Delgadillo is beginning to cement a defensive playbook for the unit that both he and Manning believe will play a major part in the Eagles’ success this year.
A particular strength of the defense, Delgadillo believes, could be the defensive line. Led by highly recruited senior defensive lineman Nick Morrow on one side and senior Spencer Smith -- formerly a linebacker who could see considerable time on the line this season -- on the other, the group promises to be formidable.