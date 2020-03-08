Delays and detours on I-40 near Winslow through the week
Delays and detours on I-40 near Winslow through the week

ADOT; Arizona Department of Transportation

I-40 and Meteor City

 Arizona Department of Transportation

Northern Arizona drivers should expect delays, reduced speeds and shifts in traffic on Interstate 40 west of Winslow starting on Monday, March 9 and continuing throughout the week.

Crews with the Arizona Department of Transportation are scheduled to complete a bridge replacement project, according to a media release.

Traffic in both directions will be re-routed onto the Meteor City Road ramps alongside I-40 beginning at 5 a.m. Monday.

The ramp detour will remain in place around-the-clock through 5 p.m. Sunday, March 15. The speed limit will be reduced to 45 mph and drivers should slow down, use caution near the construction zone and expect delays while these restrictions are in place.

