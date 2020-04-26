Defense attorneys prepare for possible death penalty in 6-year-old boy murder case

"A lot of figuring out what you want to ask for followup questions depends on which way their eyes are moving, and a global feel about where they are emotionally," Harvey said. "It's hard to get that over the phone."

In the mind of the defense attorneys, the more time they have to present the best evidence to prosecutors to convince them not to invoke the death penalty, the better.

“We didn’t want it invoked in the first place,” Harvey said. “But we didn’t want them to make a rushed decision if they were leaning that way. I don’t know if they are.”

Coconino County Attorney Bill Ring said the death penalty is always on the table at the beginning of homicide cases, but would not elaborate on a possible decision from his office.

“The state will contemplate the full range of penalties that apply to the facts and the law in each homicide case,” Ring said in an email.

Normally the state has two months from the defendant's first day in superior court to file a notice of intent to seek the death penalty. The extension pushed the deadline back to July 21.