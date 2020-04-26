Defense attorneys prepare for possible death penalty in 6-year-old boy murder case

Defense attorneys are preparing for the possibility of the death penalty being invoked in the case against the three family members who allegedly killed a 6-year-old boy in Flagstaff.
Elizabeth Archibeque-Martinez, 26, Anthony Archibeque-Martinez, 23, and Ann Martinez, 50, have all been charged with first-degree murder and child abuse in response to allegations that they locked the boy in a closet without food until he died on March 2.
Judge Ted Reed in Coconino County Superior Court granted prosecutors more time to decide whether or not to invoke the death penalty, but by law that requires defense attorneys to prepare as if the death penalty will be invoked. Attorney Greg Parzych said under Arizona law, the extension requires lawyers to hire a second lawyer for their defense team to be better prepared to argue in defense of their client's life.
"As soon as there is an indication that the state could seek the death penalty, we put together a death penalty team," Parzych said.
Because of the extension, prosecutors now have until mid-summer to provide notice of whether they will invoke the death penalty in the case.
All lawyers agreed to the extension, saying the coronavirus made it difficult to conduct interviews and obtain information that would help prosecutors make a decision, according to public defender Steve Harvey.
"A lot of figuring out what you want to ask for followup questions depends on which way their eyes are moving, and a global feel about where they are emotionally," Harvey said. "It's hard to get that over the phone."
In the mind of the defense attorneys, the more time they have to present the best evidence to prosecutors to convince them not to invoke the death penalty, the better.
“We didn’t want it invoked in the first place,” Harvey said. “But we didn’t want them to make a rushed decision if they were leaning that way. I don’t know if they are.”
Coconino County Attorney Bill Ring said the death penalty is always on the table at the beginning of homicide cases, but would not elaborate on a possible decision from his office.
“The state will contemplate the full range of penalties that apply to the facts and the law in each homicide case,” Ring said in an email.
Normally the state has two months from the defendant's first day in superior court to file a notice of intent to seek the death penalty. The extension pushed the deadline back to July 21.
In Arizona, juries decide whether to punish someone with the death penalty. If the case becomes a death penalty case, lawyers will present whatever evidence they can to argue for a less severe punishment, including life in prison instead of the death penalty.
In order to represent defendants on a death penalty case in Arizona, the law states that the lawyers must meet certain standards. The lawyer leading the defense must have worked on a death penalty case before, and the second lawyer on the team has less strict requirements, such as they must be in good standing with the State Bar of Arizona.
The case is one that shook many people living in Flagstaff to their core, as many left candles, cards and toys for the dead boy in front of the apartment complex where he died.
Ann Martinez, the grandmother, originally called the police on March 2 because she thought her grandson had died. The initial responding officer reported the boy looked like he had been dead for some time after he arrived at the apartment.
The grandmother originally told police the boy had taken diet pills. Later, Flagstaff police learned the family “disciplined” the boy by locking him -- as well as his 7-year-old brother -- in a closet without food. Authorities said the boys were hardly fed, and one police officer remarked in reports that the deceased boy looked like he weighed less than 30 pounds, well below the average weight for his age.
The Arizona Department of Child Services said the family had one unsubstantiated complaint against them in the past, and took the surviving children into their care after the parents and grandmother were arrested.
